Plains, Mississippi Valley will see severe weather, thunderstorms



Heavy to severe thunderstorms will hit the plains again on Wednesday, also moving across the Mississippi Valley.

New Mexico fires are expected to spread as residents flee

Large hailstorms, hurricane-force winds, tornadoes and flooding will all be possible.

Colder than average temperatures behind the system will bring snow to the north and central rocky, while temperatures are as high as summer for the south.

There is a serious fire hazard in parts of South Rocky, where wind, dry and warm weather will help spread fuel and possibly fire.