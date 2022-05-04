World

Plains, Mississippi Valley will see severe weather, thunderstorms

13 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Plains, Mississippi Valley will see severe weather, thunderstorms
Written by admin
Plains, Mississippi Valley will see severe weather, thunderstorms

Plains, Mississippi Valley will see severe weather, thunderstorms

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Heavy to severe thunderstorms will hit the plains again on Wednesday, also moving across the Mississippi Valley.

New Mexico fires are expected to spread as residents flee

Rainfall forecast in the plains

Rainfall forecast in the plains
(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Large hailstorms, hurricane-force winds, tornadoes and flooding will all be possible.

Rainfall forecast for Mississippi Valley

Rainfall forecast for Mississippi Valley
(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Colder than average temperatures behind the system will bring snow to the north and central rocky, while temperatures are as high as summer for the south.

Danger of strong storm

Danger of strong storm
(Credit: Gadget Clock)

There is a serious fire hazard in parts of South Rocky, where wind, dry and warm weather will help spread fuel and possibly fire.

#Plains #Mississippi #Valley #severe #weather #thunderstorms

READ Also  Flames-Stars first period ends in absolute chaos

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment