Plainsboro police shooting under investigation in New Jersey



PLAINSBORO, New Jersey (WABC) — A shooting involving police in New Jersey on Wednesday is under investigation.

The incident was reported just before noon along Ravens Crest Drive at the Crest at Princeton Meadows Apartment Complex.

Articles of clothing littered the ground surrounding a Plainsboro police patrol car next to a pool of blood.

“We saw that shooting happen and we were really scared actually,” one witness said.

What led to the shooting is now the focus of an investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

“They were like 20 to 30 cops like, surrounding the guy,” an eyewitness said. “And then the guy ran back again, and then the guy like ran back. And within two minutes they him.”

Investigators were spotted going in and out of a unit, believed to be associated with the shooting suspect.

But it is taking some time for the details to be sorted out.

“It’s just a shame, it’s just a shame,” said resident Alyssa Garretson. “Who would think, you never know.”

ALSO READ | Outrage and grief in wake of grisly Chinatown apartment murder

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip