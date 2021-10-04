Plan of farmer leaders after Lasimpur Kheri

After the incident of Lakhimpur Kheri (Kisan leader Kakka Ji on Lakhimpur Kheri), the farmers leaders have made it clear that we will not end the agitation. Farmer leader Shivkumar Sharma alias Kakkaji (Kakkaji exclusive interview) had an exclusive interview with Navbharat Times.com. He said the government was inciting the farmers’ movement through violence. Only government people were involved in the Delhi violence. Kakkaji said so far 607 farmers have made their sacrifices in the movement.

Farmer leader Shivkumar Sharma said there was no violence on the part of the farmers. He said that the Minister of State for Home Affairs has used goon-like language for farmers in Lakhimpur. He is talking to the farmers to fix in two minutes. How can this be the language of the Minister of State for Home Affairs? The farmers had just gone to the event to show black flags. When Keshav Maurya did not reach there, the farmers returned. Some farmers were left there, on which the son of the Minister of State for Home Affairs drove, in which two farmers died on the spot.

“Violence has no place in our movement,” Kakkaji said. At the same time, our son was not present at the scene, the Minister of State for Home Affairs said. But due to insufficient evidence, an FIR has been registered against the Home Minister’s son. Now it is being prevented from going to UP.

11 rounds of talks with the government

Shivkumar Sharma said that 11 rounds of discussions have been held with our government on agricultural bills. There has also been a round of talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Kakkaji said that Amit Shah had assured us that you can get as many corrections as you want. Meanwhile, Shivkumar Sharma had told Shah that this situation would not have arisen if you had discussed with the farmers before bringing the ordinance. According to Kakkaji, the Union Home Minister had admitted the government’s mistake in this regard. The farmers told him to withdraw the ordinance.

He said the government was not ready to repeal the agriculture laws. Farmers have been discussing these issues for 68 hours. The farmer leader said that we do not need these laws, then why do we want to impose them on us. Kakkaji said violence has been instigated by the government from Haryana to Delhi. The government wants to end this movement violently.

Kakkaji said the life of a violent movement does not last long. On violence, Shivkumar Sharma said that our people will protest, show black flags, burn statues, they have all these rights in a democracy. Violence in Lakhimpur Kheri has been perpetrated by BJP people as no FIR has been registered against the farmers there. The government has resorted to violence in the run-up to the elections. Kakkaji said that we will not allow the movement to become violent.

We are not a party

Farmer leaders said that we are agitating across the country to awaken the farmers. But we are not against any party. He is doing Mahapanchayats for farmers across the country. Through these Mahapanchayats, we will tell the farmers the right thing. What is the loss to the farmers due to these laws. Farmers have to decide who they will vote for. Regardless of the outcome of the agitation in Madhya Pradesh, he said, the distance from here to Delhi is enough.

This movement will continue till 2024

The National Farmers Union has 180 organizations. We will go to the UP elections but will not tell anyone who to vote for. People are being prevented from going to UP after the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The Kisan United Front may meet this evening. It will determine what we do next. We are preparing to agitate until 2024. He will get more momentum after the Lakhimpur incident. It is a big task to bring all the organizations together.