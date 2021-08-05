Plane Crash in Alaska Kills 6 People

Six people, including five passengers who were on a cruise ship, were killed Thursday morning when a small plane they were in crashed in Alaska, authorities said.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew located the wreckage near Ketchikan shortly after 2:30 p.m. and lowered two lifeguard swimmers to the scene, who reported no survivors, the statement said.

A pilot and five passengers were on board the plane, a single-engine de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver, according to statements from the Coast Guard and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane had taken off from Misty Fjords for Ketchikan, an area about 300 miles south of Juneau. The network of waterways and the breathtaking views of the wilderness have helped make it a popular destination for tourists.