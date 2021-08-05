Plane Crash in Alaska Kills 6 People
Six people, including five passengers who were on a cruise ship, were killed Thursday morning when a small plane they were in crashed in Alaska, authorities said.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew located the wreckage near Ketchikan shortly after 2:30 p.m. and lowered two lifeguard swimmers to the scene, who reported no survivors, the statement said.
A pilot and five passengers were on board the plane, a single-engine de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver, according to statements from the Coast Guard and the Federal Aviation Administration.
The plane had taken off from Misty Fjords for Ketchikan, an area about 300 miles south of Juneau. The network of waterways and the breathtaking views of the wilderness have helped make it a popular destination for tourists.
At around 11:19 a.m. local time, something went wrong and the plane crashed about eight miles northeast of Ketchikan, according to the Coast Guard and the FAA. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident.
Authorities have not identified those killed.
The five passengers on the plane were traveling on a Holland America Line cruise ship called the Nieuw Amsterdam, according to a declaration of the company.
“We can confirm that a seaplane carrying five guests from Nieuw Amsterdam was involved in an accident at Ketchikan, and there are no survivors,” the company said. “It was an independent tour not sold by Holland America Line. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims. “
A phone message left with Holland America Line was not immediately returned Thursday evening. The plane was operated by Southeast Aviation, according to a spokesperson for Holland America Line, The Anchorage Daily News reported.
Efforts to reach Southeast Aviation on Thursday evening by email and phone were not immediately successful.
#Plane #Crash #Alaska #Kills #People
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.