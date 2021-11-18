Plane Returning Migrants From Belarus Lands in Iraq
Iraq’s first domestic flight has brought home hundreds of migrants stranded in Belarus, stranded in an international crisis and unable to reach their goal, the European Union.
Awara Abbas, 30, who flew from Erbil in northern Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, said, “I would have died and they would have brought my body back,” he said, spending $ 5,500 trying in vain to leave the country. No financial future.
He said he had made eight attempts to cross from Belarus to Poland, and when he finally made it, Polish troops captured him and pushed him back into Belarus. “From now until my last breath, I will try to go to Europe,” he said. “I will try any other way to get to Turkey or Iran or Europe.”
The flight, organized by the Iraqi government, was part of an effort to alleviate the humanitarian crisis that has gripped migrants, many of whom have tried and failed to enter European Union countries bordering the Middle East, including Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, Belarus. .
Thousands of migrants live in Belarus and many of those who returned said that despite the futility and abuse, they would try to return to the European Union.
Iraqi officials say 430 people were aboard an Iraqi Airways Boeing 747 in the Belarusian capital, Minsk. 390 of them landed in Erbil and the rest at the next stop, Baghdad.
In the last few months, Belarusian leader Alexander G. Lukashenko made it easier for immigrants to enter the country and encouraged them to enter the European Union on paper – in return, European leaders say, then the disputed 2020 election for sanctions imposed by the bloc. But the migrants found themselves in dire straits, being abused on both sides of the border and increasingly stranded in frozen forests along the border without adequate food, shelter or medical care.
Iraq had said it would only repatriate those who returned voluntarily, but Ashti Younis, 29, who flew to Erbil, said he had been tricked by Belarusian authorities and forced to return. He said police arrived at his hotel on Thursday morning and said they were only taking him to renew his visa, but instead took him to the airport.
“I asked them if they could bring my luggage. They told me that everything would be normal so I left my bag at the hotel, “he said.
“There is no humanity in them,” he added. “They lied to us and forcibly brought us back.”
Arshad Hassan, 32, who had flown to Baghdad, said he and a group of friends flew to Belarus on November 8 and when they reached the Polish border, Belarusian troops promised to help them cross. Instead, he said, the soldiers took their passports, phones and cigarettes, detained them for four days and then took them to the Lithuanian border.
“They gave us back our mobiles and passports but they kept the chips of the mobile phones,” he said. “They wanted us to die. They left us in a forest with no means of communication.
“We suffered a lot,” he said. “They beat us. Cold-stricken women, children and the elderly were present. They took us to a river separating the two countries and if we didn’t go to the river they beat us.
But Mr Hassan, who says “Iraq has no future”, said he would not give up trying to reach Europe.
Some Iraqi immigrants have said they may try to apply for asylum in Belarus – Mr. Creating a potential charge for Lukashenko.
The majority of passengers have arrived in Belarus by air, but airlines are reducing flights from the Middle East to Minsk and restricting passengers from Iraq, Syria and Yemen.
