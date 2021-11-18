Plane Returning Migrants From Belarus Lands in Iraq

Iraq’s first domestic flight has brought home hundreds of migrants stranded in Belarus, stranded in an international crisis and unable to reach their goal, the European Union.

Awara Abbas, 30, who flew from Erbil in northern Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, said, “I would have died and they would have brought my body back,” he said, spending $ 5,500 trying in vain to leave the country. No financial future.

He said he had made eight attempts to cross from Belarus to Poland, and when he finally made it, Polish troops captured him and pushed him back into Belarus. “From now until my last breath, I will try to go to Europe,” he said. “I will try any other way to get to Turkey or Iran or Europe.”

The flight, organized by the Iraqi government, was part of an effort to alleviate the humanitarian crisis that has gripped migrants, many of whom have tried and failed to enter European Union countries bordering the Middle East, including Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, Belarus. .