Plane Sides Off Runway at – Gadget Clock

A mid-sized business jet slid off the runway after landing at New Jersey’s Morristown Airport Saturday, but no injuries were reported, the FAA said.

The Learjet 45 with four people aboard “rolled” off the runway after landing in Hanover around 11:30 a.m., the agency said. The plane had departed from Fulton County Airport in Atlanta, Georgia.

No injuries were reported and there was no crash, officials said.

Investigators are expected to release additional information once they verify the aircraft registration number at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.