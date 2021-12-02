Planned Parenthood Says Hacker Compromised Information for 400,000 Patients
The Los Angeles-affiliated organization of Planned Parenthood said this week that the hacker had compromised the information of 400,000 patients in a ransomware attack, but did not believe the data was used for “fraudulent purposes.”
The group said it did not know who was responsible for the attack, which occurred at a potential moment of controversy over abortion rights.
The agency said it had identified suspicious activity on its computer network on October 17 and had taken its system offline, notified law enforcement officials and engaged a cyber security firm to investigate.
The investigation, which was ongoing, determined that an “unauthorized person” had entered the network between October 9 and October 17, installed ransomware and then retrieved the files.
A review of those files revealed that they contained patient names, as well as dates of birth, addresses, insurance identification numbers, and clinical data such as diagnosis, treatment, or prescription information.
The Los Angeles-based parent said that “there is no evidence that any of the information contained in this incident has been used for fraudulent purposes” but is indicating to affected patients “with extreme caution.”
“Unfortunately, we do not know the identity of the person responsible, which is not uncommon in these situations,” said John M. Ericsson, a spokesman for Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, said in an email Wednesday. “However, we have no indication that this was a targeted attack.”
The group said the violation resulted only from local Los Angeles planned parenting. Neither the Planned Parenthood Federation of America nor any other data attached to Planned Parenthood has been compromised.
“PPLA takes the protection of patient information very seriously, and sincerely regrets the incident and any concerns that may arise,” the group said in a news release on Tuesday. The group said that in response to the attack, it has stepped up its security measures, increased surveillance of its network and added cyber security personnel.
Ransomware attacks have become increasingly common and have hit big businesses, schools and universities, local governments, hospitals and the police. In most cases, hackers enter the computer network and lock the digital information until the victim pays for his release.
The revelation that the planned parenthood was the victim of such an attack came at a potentially critical moment for the future of abortion rights.
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court appeared ready to uphold the Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks of gestation. Such a decision Raw v. Will fight Wade completely, the 1973 ruling established the constitutional right to abortion and prohibits states from banning the procedure before the fetus is viable, currently around 23 weeks.
If the Supreme Court upholds the law, Planned Parenthood says more than 36 million women and more people of reproductive age could become pregnant in the 26 most southern and midwestern states.
#Planned #Parenthood #Hacker #Compromised #Information #Patients
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.