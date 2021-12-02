Planned Parenthood Says Hacker Compromised Information for 400,000 Patients

The Los Angeles-affiliated organization of Planned Parenthood said this week that the hacker had compromised the information of 400,000 patients in a ransomware attack, but did not believe the data was used for “fraudulent purposes.”

The group said it did not know who was responsible for the attack, which occurred at a potential moment of controversy over abortion rights.

The agency said it had identified suspicious activity on its computer network on October 17 and had taken its system offline, notified law enforcement officials and engaged a cyber security firm to investigate.

The investigation, which was ongoing, determined that an “unauthorized person” had entered the network between October 9 and October 17, installed ransomware and then retrieved the files.