Planned Parenthood silent on how it's worked to 'examine' Margaret Sanger's eugenicist past



More than a year ago, Planned Parenthood rejected its co-founder Margaret Sanger for her racist and eugenicist views, saying it would “no longer apologize or apologize” for its influence in society.

“But we can’t just call him a racist, exclude him from our history, and move on,” Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, wrote in an op-ed in the New York Times on April 17, 2021. “We must examine how we have sustained its losses over the last century – as an organization, an institution and an individual.”

However, it is silent on what efforts have been made to “test” how the company has “sustained its losses over the last century”. The company does not appear to have publicly mentioned its name since April 2021.

Sanger, who helped establish the organization as a birth control clinic in Brooklyn in 1916, became a thorn in the side of abortion advocates for their support of the then popular eugenics movement of the 1920s and 1930s, which promoted electoral fertility. Often people of color and disabilities are targeted.

In 1921, Sanger wrote that “the most urgent problem at present is how to limit and discourage the extra fertility of the mentally and physically challenged.” She spoke at a New Jersey rally with a female aide to the Ku Klux Klan and supported Buck v. Bell’s Supreme Court decision of 1927, which allowed states to forcibly disinfect people deemed “ineligible” by the government.

Pro-life activists also often point to the predominance of planned parenting in low-income communities, which they may view as “incompetent” as a permanent inheritance of Sanger in controlling population growth.

A 2017 report from the Anti-Abortion Life Issues Institute indicated that the new PPFA “Mega-Center” targets women of color.

“Our study found that an alarming 88 percent (22 out of 25) targeted women of color. Ironically, 80 percent targeted the black community, 56 percent targeted Hispanic / Latino neighbors, and 80 percent targeted one or more colleges.” 96 percent (24) 25) of the mega-centers target colored women, college women, or both, “it claimed.

About 39 percent of patients with planned parenting are people of color, whereas latinos are more likely than blacks, according to Planned Parenthood. The agency did not provide details on how many of the more than 300,000 abortions performed on black mothers each year.

But according to a report published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2019, non-Hispanic black women in the United States accounted for the highest percentage (38 percent) of abortions in 2016, while non-Hispanic white women were responsible. 35 percent.

The Pro-Choice Gutmachar Institute, which previously served as the research branch of Planned Parenthood, similarly reported that black, non-Hispanic women saw the highest abortion rate in 2014 (27.1 per 1,000 women aged 15-44) compared to other ethnic groups. .

Prior to McGill’s op-ed, Planned Parenthood had strongly defended Sanger, claiming that he had a sincere purpose in promoting his work to the black community.

A 2004 Planned Parenthood fact sheet claims that “anti-family planning activists” attacked Sanger “because he was an easier target than the irresistible reputation of the PPFA and contemporary family planning movement” and “attempts to discredit” the family planning movement since the early 20th century. The founder was not a perfect model of values ​​in the early 21st century, it was like rejecting the Declaration of Independence because its author, Thomas Jefferson, bought and sold slaves. “

In his op-ed condemnation of Sanger, McGill spoke of being confronted as an “understanding” of the organization’s founder’s “complete legacy and its implications” and “our reckoning is the next thing.”

Although the “Our History” section of Planned Parenthood’s website was updated to address Sanger’s eugenicist views, it is unclear what the national agency “did” last year to correct Sanger’s influence on the current abortion movement.

Planned Parenthood or McGill Sanger was publicly named in late April 2021.

Parenthood’s website designed for the “Reviving Radicals” program in the larger New York chapter, designed to determine “the calculated contribution to historical reproductive loss in the planned parental inheritance and color community” and “the campaign plan to reach target communities.” Not updated since early 2021.

Gadget Clock Digital has twice reached out to planned parents, asking, "What steps has the national agency taken to 'test' how it has 'fixed' Sanger's 'losses' in the last century and what it has done to try to rectify that past?" We also asked the agency for recent population data on abortions.

Planned Parenthood did not respond to Gadget Clock Digital’s request for comment.

