Planned power outage in Troy on Saturday, January 22

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County District Legal professional has introduced further expenses in opposition to one of many people Nicole Elmore, who allegedly kidnapped a lady and tortured her in Fulton County that started January 1. Police say Investigators decided the alleged conduct continued in Montgomery County, the place the sufferer was then transported by Elmore and co-defendant Justin Wilson, to the Knights Inn in Amsterdam.

Elmore was arrested in Fulton County, together with Wilson, on January 6, 2022, of the alleged incident of a lady identified to the defendants. On Thursday, Elmore was arraigned in Amsterdam Metropolis Courtroom and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.