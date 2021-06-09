Planning to close HUF with the income tax department? Here’s everything you need to know

There are various alternative ways through which Indians attempt to save taxes. The Hindu Undivided Household (HUF) is one in every of the hottest schemes that tax-paying households avail to, for saving tax. The income-tax division in India treats HUF as a separate asset and therefore all the returns are filed individually.

What’s Hindu Undivided Household?

As per Hindu Regulation, a HUF is extra like a household comprising of all individuals lineally descended from one widespread ancestor. It additionally consists of the wives and the single daughters. HUF, which implies a Hindu Household, is just not shaped by means of authorized process and comes into existence mechanically. Beneath HUF, tax deductions can be found to every particular person.

Although Jain and Sikh households aren’t ruled by Hindu Regulation, they’re thought of as HUF below the Income-tax Act, 1961.

How to file returns for HUF

So as to file the returns for HUF, the explicit household wants to apply for the PAN (everlasting account quantity) with the income-tax division. Because it gives some outdated plans, many households are actually closing their HUF and choosing different methods to save tax.

How to close HUF with the income tax division

If you are trying to close HUF, the process is sort of tedious. The method of submitting income-tax returns for a HUF is just not simple. But when you are searching for methods to dissolve HUF, you should know this stuff:

-The HUF is often led by the eldest male in the household, generally known as ‘karta’. All the sons, daughters and grandchildren are the equal inheritors of the property.

– So, solely after the partition of the property, the HUF may be dissolved. By executing the deed of partition, the property have to be divided equally amongst all the beneficiaries, below the Hindu Succession Act.

– The deed should include the particulars about the property that’s being divided below the HUF.

– Since income tax doesn’t permit the partial dissolution of the HUF, a full deed have to be ready by the household for the partition.

– Signatures of all the relations are vital for the HUF.

– As soon as the partition of the HUF is completed, it may be closed.

– After the partition, the PAN card may be surrendered by writing to the assessing officer at the income-tax division.

– In case of no partition, the income tax will proceed to assess the entity and the relations may have to file for the returns.

