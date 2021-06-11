Planning to Re-sell iPhone 6/6s? Wait For Right Time as Company Will Give iOS 15 Update to Old Phones

iOS 15 Update: After the announcement of the much-awaited iOS 15 at WWDC on June 7, the query arises as to that are the iPhones getting this newer replace. And in case you are in plans of re-selling your outdated iPhones, then Apple is giving a substantial purpose to wait. The corporate is updating the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE 1st Gen with iOS 15 this 12 months. Apple's iPhone 6 collection had been fairly fashionable, and the units launched in September 2015 have been getting good response out there for a few years after. So, the corporate has determined to convey iOS 15 updates to these six-year-old iPhones.

Six years is a long-time span for an iPhone or some other cell machine. On this regard getting the most recent iOS 15 replace makes it an even bigger re-sale commodity in web sites like OLX and Quickr. In case you are searching for usefulness and good quantity in your outdated iPhone 6s and SE, then it's higher to wait a while. There are numerous app builders eagerly searching for low-cost and newest up to date smartphones on these web sites. So, the possibilities of getting a good quantity in your outdated iPhone 6 collection enhance.

After getting the brand-new replace, iPhone 6 collection and iPhone SE turned the longest supported smartphone to date. Though, the possibilities of newer updates slower downing the outdated iPhones are elevated due to its A9 Bionic processor. However in accordance to older studies, there have been no important influence of iPhone 6 collection when it acquired up to date to iOS 14.

The iPhone 6S is promoting between Rs 10,000 – Rs 13,000 on OLX, whereas the iPhone SE 1st Gen is promoting at a Price ticket of Rs 10,000. The iPhone 7 is promoting in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 19,000 and the iPhone 8 is promoting for Rs 22,000. All these costs are for iPhones which might be in fine condition. Which suggests you may promote your iPhone 6 collection and different iPhones with some further bucks and entice consumers together with your iPhone having the most recent iOS 15 replace.