Planning to wear a lehenga for a wedding? Follow these simple steps for the same

Planning to wear a lehenga for a marriage ceremony? Follow these simple steps for the same



With the Indian trend trade revolutionizing, lehengas are a prime ethnic alternative for Indian girls. Lehengas are go-to-attire for the marriage ceremony season and may be simple to type.

A lehenga is an ankle size skirt that may be pleated and embroidered for varied home ceremonies and events. It hangs from the waist, leaving the decrease again and midriff naked and is paired with a shirt and a dupatta.

Lehengas have turn out to be a modern development in India these days and most of the prime trend designers like Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, Ritu Kumar, Anita Dongre have showcased it on the ramp on varied trend reveals. The Indian girls typically desire sporting lehengas for ceremonies like marriage ceremony, engagement and reception events.

How to wear a lehenga:

In contrast to a saree, a lehenga is simple to wear and carry and is just tucked in and worn over the shirt. If you’re planning to wear a lehenga for an upcoming marriage ceremony, then that is the proper spot.

Right here is a step-by-step information that you may comply with for sporting a lehenga:

1.The Informal Drape

-The causal drape is greatest if you flaunt the design and the intricate particulars of your lehenga and, after all, the trendy cuts of your shirt.

Step 1: For a informal drape, you want to tuck one finish of the dupatta on the left aspect of your waist.

Step 2: After tucking your dupatta, simply loosen it up and pull it from behind onto your proper shoulder.

Step 3: Now safe your lehenga with a pin and let it cling in the entrance on the proper.

2.The Traditional Drape

One in all the commonest and best kinds to carry a lehenga may be sporting it in a basic drape type.

Step 1: To hold a basic drape elegantly, simply take one finish of your lehenga and pleat it alongside the total size.

Step 2: Now safe the pleated part on the left shoulder with the assist of a security pin. Be sure to depart the longer cloth in the entrance.

Step 3: After this, you want to convey the flowing finish from the entrance to the again, wrapping it round your shirt and lehenga.

Step 4: Now pull the lehenga to your left and tuck it at your mid-waist.

3.The Hanging U drape

The Hanging U drape is the greatest lehenga type that you may wear for a occasion or a marriage ceremony, the final diva look.

Step 1: In order for you to convey the focus to the closely embroidered dupatta, then pleat one finish of the dupatta and safe it in your left shoulder. Go away the longer half behind.

Step 2: Now take the entrance half of the dupatta and put it on the proper aspect of the waist.

Step 3: At the finish, you want to take the finish of the longer half, pleat it tight and safe it on the proper aspect of your waist. Be sure it types a U-shaped fall at the again and hangs properly under the hip.

