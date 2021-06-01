Plants vs. Zombies 2 APK 9.0.1 for Android – Download



Plants Vs Zombies 2 is a tower defense game. You have to tactically place your plants that will work as your protection and kill the oncoming zombies. All plants have different powers and abilities. They protect lawnmowers from being set off by zombies.

Peashooters will gradually wear your enemies down by shooting peas, whilst boulders will stop them in their path. Cobs hurl their corn at the first chance they get. Whereas sunflowers will provide you with the much-needed sunlight to grow the plants.

Get more allies as you continue to do battle. However, the ever-increasing hordes of zombies will throw out some surprises, with some wearing bucket helmets and others caring on a rope by a seagull. You can always use plant food, a steroid to enhance a plant’s performance. Give it to be a pea shooter and it will turn from a pistol to a machine gun, helping you out in those tense moments. Plants vs. Zombies 2 has fun gameplay with both sides evenly poised. But it still requires thoughtful planning and tactics.

Crazy Dave and his truck will help you along the way in learning about the different plants and enemies, as well as purchases and upgrades. You will have to pass three different gameplays that will occur in different parts of Plants vs. Zombies 2. The world is such as Wild West, Ancient Egypt Pirate Seas, and lots more, you will start at Ancient Egypt.

Play the sequel to the hit action-strategy adventure with over 30 Game of the Year awards. Meet, greet and defeat legions of zombies from the dawn of time to the end of days. Amass an army of powerful plants, supercharge them with Plant Food and power up your defenses with amazing ways to protect your brain. If you want to know more about Plants vs. Zombies 2 then you may visit EA games Support for more information.

Some apps like Plants Vs Zombies 2 are FarmVille 2: Country Escape and Township. If you want to write a review then install this app and rate it on our website. The download is hassle-free as our speed is fast moreover we offer direct links to all the available versions of the Plants Vs Zombies 2 free.