player-chris-greaves-won-millions-of-hearts-in-t20-world-cup-2021-against-bangladesh-started-with-delivery-boy-for-amazon-in-early-stage-of-life- struggle – Journey from delivery boy to player of the match in T20 World Cup, this Scottish cricketer won everyone’s heart

Scotland beat Bangladesh by 6 runs on the first day of the T20 World Cup qualifier round. After this victory, while the Scotland captain made a touching appeal, he also shared the struggles of his teammate and the hero of this match, Chris Greaves in life.

This time 16 teams are participating in T20 World Cup 2021. 8 teams out of 16 are already in Super 12 due to being top-8 while 8 teams are playing qualifiers. Many of them are such teams whose names many people may not know. Knowing his player is a big deal. But in the second match of the qualifier, a Scottish player won everyone’s heart.

Yes, the name of that Scottish player is Chris Greaves. Scotland’s innings was staggered at one point by losing 6 wickets for 53 runs. After that, Greaves played a brilliant innings of 45 runs off 28 balls and played a vital role in taking his team’s score to 140.

After this, this player did wonders in bowling too. He took two wickets for Bangladesh at a time when Bangladesh was moving towards victory. These two wickets were from two big players, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim. Thanks to this splendid performance, Scotland defeated Bangladesh by 6 runs in a big upset.

Chris Greaves was adjudged the player of the match for his excellent performance. But the journey of this 31-year-old player to reach here was not easy. Let us tell you that Chris Greaves is playing for Scotland but he has worked as a delivery boy. They used to deliver parcels from door to door.

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer said, ‘I am proud of Greaves, he has fought a lot. Till a few days back, they used to deliver parcels from door to door. He was adjudged man of the match against Bangladesh today.

Significantly, this is the second international match of Chris Greaves. He handled the innings by adding a useful 51 runs for the 7th wicket with Mark Watt in this match. Due to this the team’s score reached 140 and Bangladesh could not reach there.

Captain Coetzer’s poignant appeal

The Scotland captain made a poignant appeal to the cricket authorities, saying, “Exposure is very important for many associate countries like Scotland, Nepal and Malaysia. When we win such matches, it sends a better message to the youth of the country. They take inspiration from it and this is the way cricket is promoted in your country. If you want to see such strong performances then such countries have to be shown on TV otherwise it is difficult to promote cricket in these countries.