Players started hiding from Kapil Dev after getting out against Zimbabwe, won that 1983 match

Kapil Dev made 175 not out in the 1983 match against Zimbabwe. But before this, India were dismissed for 5 runs for 17 runs.

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer film ’83’ is about to release. The story of the film is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer can be seen in the role of Kapil Dev in the film. This was the first time that the Indian cricket team lifted the World Cup. But during this a match happened in which Kapil Dev played a charismatic innings. Former cricketer Kirti Patil, who was part of the cricket team during that time, narrated an anecdote in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Kirti Patil had told, ‘Kapil Dev was a big hitter. But in that match against Zimbabwe, Kapil started very slowly and ended up batting very fast. He took one run each. India’s 5 wickets had fallen for 17 runs on that day. I was one of them and we hid behind Sunil Gavaskar for fear of the captain. We saw one clap after 10 minutes and another clap after 10 minutes. As the applause increased, we went upstairs. We saw Kapil turn fifty.’

Kirti Patil further explains, ‘If someone has played a good innings in my short career and taken the team to victory. So that innings was only of Kapil Dev. He had scored an unbeaten 175 and after that our path had changed. The faith in us came only after seeing his innings. Srikkanth had told, ‘If we won the World Cup in 1983, then only one person was responsible behind it and that was Kapil Dev. We were scared. But when he came to the dressing room and laughed, our life came to life.

Kapil Dev says, ‘Srikanth used to play exactly like Virender Sehwag in our team. We had given him a complete challenge to play. When the toss took place before the final, I was very angry because the pitch was very green. I felt as if this pitch was made for the players of West Indies. Those guys used to hit the ball very fast. He asked us to bat first. I even got down to bat and whatever happened after that became history.