Playing With broken finger 1st player to score 100 runs and take 10 wickets in single Test Match Alan Davidson passes away Wrecked havoc against India in 1959

Left-arm pacer Allan Davidson ended his career at an impressive average of 20.53. He took 186 wickets during his career. His career best figure is 7/93. His best performance was against India in 1959.

Australian legend Alan Davidson died on Saturday (30 October) at the age of 92. The bowling all-rounder, who made his Test debut against England in 1953, represented Australia 44 times in the longest format of cricket. The left-arm pacer ended his career at an impressive average of 20.53. He took 186 wickets during his career. His career best figure is 7/93.

His best performance was against India in 1959. However, Australia lost that match by 119 runs. India won the toss and elected to bat in that match played between December 19 and 24 at the Greenpark Stadium in Kanpur. However, he was bundled out for just 152 runs in his first innings. Alan Davidson took five wickets for 31 in the first innings.

Australia scored 219 runs in the first innings. India scored 291 runs in the second innings on the back of brilliant batting from Nari Contractor, Ramnath Kenny, Bapu Nadkarni and Chandu Board. In the second innings, Alan Davidson took 7 wickets for 93 runs. However, in the second innings, the Australian team was bundled out for 105 runs. Jasubhai Patel took 5 for 55 and Polly Umrigar took 4 for 27 for India.

Cricket Australia tweeted on Saturday, 29 October 2021, that Alan Davidson, the first player to score 100 runs and take 10 wickets in a Test match, has died at the age of 92. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2011.

Alan Davidson scored 124 runs (44 in the first innings and 80 in the second innings) and took 11 wickets (5/135 in the first innings and 6/87 in the second innings) against the West Indies in Brisbane 61 years ago. The special thing was that Davidson batted despite a broken finger on the final day of the match and played a brilliant innings of 80 runs to help Australia draw the match against West Indies.

After retirement, he also served as an Australian Test selector from 1979 to 1984. Alan Davidson also scored 1328 runs in 44 Test matches at an average of 24.59. It also includes his 5 half-centuries. His highest score was 80 runs.