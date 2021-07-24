‘Playing With Sharks’ Review: Intrepid Journeys Undersea

The documentary “Playing with Sharks” celebrates the life of diver Valerie Taylor, who dedicated her career to marine photography and conservation. The film (on Disney +) delves into Valerie’s work with sharks, which she and her husband Ron Taylor captured in a mine of close-range underwater footage.

Young woman, Valérie was a spearfishing champion in Australia. But she quickly gave up the sport in favor of less disruptive underwater activities. Alongside Ron, Valerie began capturing remarkable ocean images: mole eels, rippling squid, a thrill of sharks munching on a whale carcass. The Taylors were the first to shoot great whites from open water without the shelter of a cage, and the couple’s confidence in intimidating creatures (or maybe just their daring) made them master videographers of the ocean reefs.