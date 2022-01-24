Playing with the tricolor was heavy for Amazon, know how people vented their anger on social media

One user wrote that Amazon is insulting our national flag. They should take back all products that insult our flag.

Before the Republic Day, the e-commerce website Amazon found it difficult to play with the tricolor. After which social media users vented their anger by trending the hashtag Amazon Installs National Flag. This anger of the people towards Amazon was due to some products being sold on the website in which the tricolor was printed.

Actually, Amazon had organized Republic Day Sale recently. During this, many social media users found such products on the website, including some face masks, T-shirts, coffee mugs and key rings, on which the tricolor was printed on the website. After this, people started objecting to it and started tweeting with the hashtags carrying the Amazon Insults National Flag.

A Twitter user named Shashikala Kulal tweeted with the same hashtag and wrote that Amazon is insulting our national flag. They should take back all products that insult our flag. Government should take legal action on this. Amazon only thinks that how to earn money and not thinks about our country, it is very shameful.

At the same time another user wrote that how many freedom fighters gave their lives for freedom and today in the name of fashion our national flag is being insulted by companies like amazon which is very shameful for every Indian and we feel so bad That no one is talking to stop these things. One user also wrote that Amazon should immediately remove all these things that hurt sentiments from its store.

According to the Flag Code of India 2002, the flag cannot be used as part of any kind of dress or uniform. The flag cannot be printed on mattresses, handkerchiefs, boxes or napkins. No characters can be written in the flag. The flag can also not be used as an advertisement of any kind and advertisement can be placed on the pole on which the flag is hoisted.