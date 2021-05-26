Playstation-exclusives like God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, Bloodborne etc are coming to PC according to latest leak

Current speculations have pointed in the direction of increasingly more PlayStation unique titles coming to PC.

The pattern set by the PC launch of PS4-exclusive Horizon Zero Daybreak in August 2020, and subsequently Days Gone in Could 2021, actually factors in the direction of Sony’s route in capturing the PC gaming market.

Sony has formally revealed their plans to convey extra PlayStation exclusives to PC sooner or later. Tons of leaks and rumors have come out since then, however the latest leak appears to be substantial.

Whereas it’s not a stretch of the creativeness that Sony goes to launch unique titles on Ps and PC concurrently, staggering the PC launch of acclaimed exclusives by a number of years is the present route that Sony is taking.

Leaks recommend Ps exclusives like God of Warfare, Ghost of Tsushima, Bloodborne, etc coming to PC in coming years

The leak goes as far as to level out the time-frame of the Ps exclusives’ PC releases. It reads:

Spring 2021 Days Gone

Fall 2021 The final of Us

Summer time 2022 God of Warfare (2018)

Winter 2022 Spider Man (2018)

Spring 2023 Uncharted Assortment

Fall 2023 Ghost of Tsushima

Summer time 2024 Gran Turismo Sport

Winter 2024 Bloodborne

With The Final of Us Remake within the making for PS5, it appears believable that the older TLOU title can be coming to PC. This may very well be Sony’s bid to acquaint PC players with the franchise, which may very well be a advertising choice to drive up PS5 gross sales.

The identical idea applies to God of Warfare (2018)’s potential PC launch. The sequel, unofficially dubbed God of Warfare: Ragnarok, is within the making in Santa Monica. Releasing the predecessor to the PC market will certainly get many gamers invested within the unbelievable father-son story.

that slate of Sony video games for computer can be enjoyable Bloodborne uncharted assortment ghost of Tsushima god of conflict — CrazyLeaksOnATrain (@CrazyLeaksTrain) March 4, 2021

Whereas an earlier leak of an identical nature surfaced with data on 4 of these titles coming to PC, it stays to be seen how Sony approaches the PC releases of their PlayStation unique titles within the coming days.

Signal In/ Signal Up to Reply









