Playstation-exclusives like God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, Bloodborne etc are coming to PC according to latest leak

Latest speculations salvage pointed in route of more and more PlayStation outlandish titles coming to PC.

The type house by the PC liberate of PS4-outlandish Horizon Zero Dawn in August 2020, and subsequently Days Lengthy gone in May perchance per likelihood 2021, with out a doubt aspects in route of Sony’s course in capturing the PC gaming market.

Sony has formally revealed their plans to carry extra PlayStation exclusives to PC someday. Lots of leaks and rumors salvage close to out since then, nevertheless the scorching leak seems to be like to be gigantic.

Whereas it’s not any longer a stretch of the creativeness that Sony goes to liberate outlandish titles on Psand PC concurrently, staggering the PC liberate of acclaimed exclusives by a pair of years is the scorching course that Sony is taking.

Leaks indicate Psexclusives love God of Struggle, Ghost of Tsushima, Bloodborne, and fairly hundreds of others coming to PC in coming years

The leak goes up to now as to point out the timeframe of the Psexclusives’ PC releases. It reads:

Spring 2021 Days Lengthy gone

Drop 2021 The ultimate of Us

Summer season season 2022 God of Struggle (2018)

Wintry climate 2022 Spider Man (2018)

Spring 2023 Uncharted Assortment

Drop 2023 Ghost of Tsushima

Summer season season 2024 Gran Turismo Sport

Wintry climate 2024 Bloodborne

With The Closing of Us Remake within the making for PS5, it seems to be like believable that the older TLOU title might perchance be coming to PC. That is able to per likelihood be Sony’s expose to acquaint PC avid players with the franchise, that are a advertising chance to drive up PS5 gross sales.

The an identical perception applies to God of Struggle (2018)’s attainable PC liberate. The sequel, unofficially dubbed God of Struggle: Ragnarok, is within the making in Santa Monica. Releasing the predecessor to the PC market will positively win many players invested within the unbelievable father-son fable.

Whereas an earlier leak of a an identical nature surfaced with information on 4 of these titles coming to PC, it stays to be seen how Sony approaches the PC releases of their PlayStation outlandish titles within the arrival days.

