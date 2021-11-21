Playwright Is in Exile as Cuba Uses an Old Playbook to Quash Dissent
MADRID – For Cuban playwright Junior Garcia, the fast-paced journey from activism in Havana to exile in Madrid may have been picked up from one of his scripts.
He suspects agents of the Cuban communist government have beheaded pigeons at his door to intimidate him. Pro-government mobs surrounded his house to embarrass him. He secretly obtained a Spanish visa, and contacts took him first to a safe house, then to the airport in Havana.
And similarly, Mr. Garcia, one of the rising stars of the protests that rocked Cuba this year, passed away.
“I am not made of bronze or marble, and I am not riding a white horse,” Mr Garcia, 39, told reporters at a news conference in Madrid on Thursday. Don’t want to be a martyr. “I am a person who is scared, frightened and worried.”
It was a disappointing loss – some even called it a betrayal – for Cuban pro-democracy activists, who turned decades of anger at the island’s economic woes and the pandemic caused by the epidemic into an unprecedented moment: a movement organized on the streets, smartphones and social media. Thousands flocked to Cubans to demand change.
But it all stopped on Monday when state security agents staged a nationwide protest. And a few days later, a famous leader of the movement, Mr. Garcia, was sitting in Spain.
For many, Mr Garcia’s plight announced a return to the Cuban government’s crackdown on dissidents, which reached its peak in the 1980s and 2000s. Critics were threatened with deportation or, in some cases, forcibly evicted.
“It’s a recurring, cyclical phenomenon: defame those voices, calm them down, scare them,” said Catherine Hansing, an anthropologist at Baruch College in New York who studies Cuba.
But this new generation of exiles is different.
He is a young writer, artist, and musician who, for a time, was inspired by Cuba’s openness, even promoting his talents to the world.
Less than a decade ago, Cuban leaders, despite limited criticism of the system, called for change. The country abolished exit visas, allowed Cubans to travel without official permission, and allowed the younger generation to study abroad. Agreed with the United States to re-establish relations with provisions to increase the flow of information.
Hamlet Lovestida, a 38-year-old Cuban artist, was one of those who took advantage of the relaxed restrictions. After living in Poland for several years, he moved to Germany in 2020 for artist residence. His work was often directed at the Cuban state: in May, he displayed a piece of cutout paper in which authorities confessed to the interrogated Cuban artist.
After Mr Lavastida returned to Havana in June, authorities arrested him and took him to an interrogation facility where he was held for three months without charge. He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture, and that his confession had been obtained through torture.
“Do you know who Tony Blinken is?” They will ask, “said US Secretary of State Anthony J. Referring to Blinken, Mr. Lavastida said. The Cuban government has accused dissidents of acting on behalf of the United States, which they say is fueling unrest.
In September, the government forced Mr. Lavastida to board a flight to Poland, where he has a son. Now back in Berlin, Cuba, he was accused of taking the wicket.
Monica Barrow, a 33-year-old independent journalist who left Cuba for Madrid this year, said the latest pattern echoed the 2003 Black Spring crackdown, when the government imprisoned 75 dissidents and journalists.
This time around, however, the government is using a low-key maneuver, Ms Barrow said. Instead of directly imprisoning government critics, for example, authorities have held them at bay, “trying to destabilize everyone emotionally – you and your family,” she said.
“It’s a form of mental torture,” Ms Barrow said.
Mr. For Garcia, he leaves a question: If the government does not tolerate voices like his, why did he reform?
“They have tried to use perestroika without glassnost,” he said, referring to words used in the Soviet Union at the end of the Cold War in its reformist era. The first refers to the official amendments, the second to the disclosures that were to be complied with.
Mr Garcia made his name in the small but growing world of Cuban theater, pioneering a genre in which he wrote short scripts that were used as a basis for improvement. Many of his works revolve around his own story as a disgruntled artist.
In one play, “Jacuzzi” tells the story of three Cubans – a dissident, a communist and a depressed young woman – as they discuss life and politics in a hot tub. Performances of the play, which premiered in 2017, were allowed in Cuba, although during Havana’s largest theater festival, they were ordered to be performed in theaters that are difficult to reach, he said.
Hopes for a major change were dashed by disintegrating US-Cuban relations under the Trump administration, which aggressively withdrew most of the rebuilt relations between the two countries, dealing a devastating blow to the Cuban economy.
By early 2021, the epidemic had also put a strain on the country’s extraordinary healthcare system.
In July, hunger strikes and blackouts sparked a wave of protests, as thousands took to the streets in unprecedented demonstrations in the six decades since the Cuban revolution. The government responded by arresting hundreds of people.
Mr Garcia was expected to reunite in protest this fall. He and other activists started the Archipiélago, a Facebook forum with over 38,000 members. They organized a new round of protests on November 15, the day Cuba allowed foreign tourists to re-enter.
Mr Garcia found himself in cross hair.
On October 22, he said he returned home to find a pair of decapitated pigeons. A few days later, hundreds of government supporters gathered at his door and shouted slogans against him.
“I did not see any neighbors among them,” said Shri. Garcia said those who believe the crowd was taken there by the government.
Until last week, state television began to run the department that Mr. Garcia is aiming to overthrow the government violently. He warned that he would be arrested soon.
Although he received a 90-day visa from the Spanish government, Mr Garcia planned to join the November 15 protests. But the government prevented the protesters from gathering and prevented him from leaving his home.
Shortly after, Mr. Garcia said two friends took him from his home to a safe house where he had spent two days before arriving in Spain. The government had deployed guards in front of his home, but Mr Garcia said he believed he had not been stopped because authorities wanted him out of the country.
The Facebook group he set up has received mixed reactions to his departure. The group’s leaders, without knowing it well, posted messages indicating that he had been abducted. Some commentators said he felt betrayed and left.
In Spain, Mr Garcia has been welcomed.
On Thursday, he went to a pizza restaurant where he was hugged by the owner, Eduardo Lopez, who left Cuba decades ago when he was 22 years old.
“I hope you come here. I prayed for it, “he said.
Mr. Garcia sat down and looked at the menu. He said he wanted to return to Cuba.
It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.
Jose Bautista contributed to the report in Madrid.
