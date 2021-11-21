Playwright Is in Exile as Cuba Uses an Old Playbook to Quash Dissent

MADRID – For Cuban playwright Junior Garcia, the fast-paced journey from activism in Havana to exile in Madrid may have been picked up from one of his scripts.

He suspects agents of the Cuban communist government have beheaded pigeons at his door to intimidate him. Pro-government mobs surrounded his house to embarrass him. He secretly obtained a Spanish visa, and contacts took him first to a safe house, then to the airport in Havana.

And similarly, Mr. Garcia, one of the rising stars of the protests that rocked Cuba this year, passed away.

“I am not made of bronze or marble, and I am not riding a white horse,” Mr Garcia, 39, told reporters at a news conference in Madrid on Thursday. Don’t want to be a martyr. “I am a person who is scared, frightened and worried.”