Plea in Delhi HC to stop OTT release of 'blasphemous' Malayalam film on nuns

A Catholic nun has urged the Delhi Excessive Court docket to give up the release of Malayalam film Aquarium, which is set to air on an OTT platform on 14 Might perchance possibly nicely unprejudiced, on grounds that it become “blasphemous” in nature and would harm the spiritual sentiments of Christians at orderly.

The petitioner, Jessy Mani, who’s a nun and a psychologist by occupation has adversarial release of the film on the grounds that it allegedly “depicts the sexual relationship of nuns with two monks”

The film stars Sunny Wayne, Honey Rose and Rajshri Ponnappa in lead roles.

In response to the petitioner, the film become accomplished in 2012-13 and become initially named Pithavinum Puthranum Parisudhathmavinum which might imply ”Father, Son and the Holy Spirit”.

Later the bear in mind “Parisudhathmavinum” become deleted by the producers and after they utilized for certificates from the censor board, the identical become denied because the stutter of the film become seemingly to harm the spiritual sentiments of the Christian neighborhood, the petition has moreover claimed.

Now the producers are releasing the film on an over-the-high (OTT) platform, an audio and video webhosting and streaming service, as these at the moment are not discipline to any laws in the intervening time, the plea has claimed.

The petition has urged the court docket docket to each give up release of the film or defer the identical till the subject raised by the petitioner is determined.