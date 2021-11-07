Please don’t blow horn, Modi government is sleeping – Shashi Tharoor shared the photo of the truck, people made such comments- Please don’t blow horn, Modi government is sleeping

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, by posting an interesting photo, took a dig at the Modi government in gestures, but his efforts were overshadowed by him himself. People got confused on social media. Some gave advice to Tharoor, while some went two steps ahead and slandered the Congress and Tharoor. In fact, Tharoor had shared a photo of a truck with Rajasthan’s number, in which it was written – Please do not blow the horn, Modi government is sleeping.

Sumant wrote – Now this label is left for you. Wish freedom from the picture of Mewati’s truck. Rajesh Dixit supported his point and said that and that too is an edit. One wrote – The truck will definitely belong to your father or uncle. One user taunted and said, “God, sing it in Rajasthan only.” Another said – has Rahul ji gone to London in this truck? Ravi wrote – So the Congress ruled states have been there, only then the matter of VAT on oil has gone out of their mind.

Rashmi Singh wrote – Modi government is sleeping, Congress is also sleeping. Congress has not thought of awakening the Modi government. Shivkant wrote – Trolls are sharing the photo of MP Photoshopped. He asked Twitter- Do you have the courage to take action against them. One wrote – Please do not ask questions about the price of petrol. Congress and its leaders are sleeping. Subhash wrote – The government has come in the country only after 2014. At first corruption was only corruption, the sons of Congress. One said- Always the Congress and the team have treated the country like a truck. Be it Coal or 2G or Common Wealth, what else will be seen in all the scams who rob a truckload.

Looks Photoshopped — Third Front – India (@thirdfront) November 6, 2021

Sahil Khan wrote – Modi government is sleeping and you are doing the duty of a watchman. Whenever people come to see what the government is doing, you start saving them. You and Modi are two sides of the same coin. Both are making a fool of us. One user wrote – Tharoor is unemployed because of Modi ji. Now he has started driving the truck. Tarun Saathiya wrote – It is an honor to drive a truck, instead of taking pictures like an unemployed pedestrian.

New Congressmen do such acts….20,25 saal aise hi guzaar do — vasant jadhav (@broadlineads) November 6, 2021

So toh @RahulGandhi aur Congress ruled states rhe h, tabhi toh abhi tak petrol diesel par VAT kam nhi kia… — [email protected] (@Ravirising2) November 6, 2021

One user wrote – The problem of freebies and spoons will not be reduced. One shared a photo of Gandhiji and wrote – Please do not search for Pappu, Pappu has gone abroad. One wrote – Those who do not have work, they do the same work like the idlers. Syed Amir Hussain wrote – While sleeping, reduced the petrol diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10. You or your party have a better idea to run the country or something that will take the country on the path of progress. If something like this happens, share it. Is it to criticize the government all the time and that too which is a lie?

A user named Rajneesh Tiwari shared the original photo of the truck and wrote – and that too criticism with the help of fake photo. Such stupid people have brought Rahul and Congress to the abyss. Here is the original truck, which Congress has photoshopped. Lal Bahadur Yadav wrote – Tharoor ji is sharing the cropped picture of the Chinese app which has been banned by the Modi government. Now either Tharoor ji loves the Chinese app so much that he is using it even after the ban, or it is Photoshop.