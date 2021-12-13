Please release me veteran Pakistani wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal refuses to play in Pakistan Premier League

Kamran Akmal was earlier demoted from Platinum to Gold category but Peshawar Zalmi finally selected him for Silver category. Because of this Kamran Akmal got angry. He decided not to play in the 7th season of PSL.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the players selected for the Pakistan Super League on 12 December 2021. Pakistan’s veteran wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal, 39, is also named in the list of players. They have been made a part of Peshawar Zalmi.

However, now this wicket-keeper batsman refused to play in the league of his own country. He has publicly expressed his displeasure for Peshawar Zalmi. The seasoned wicketkeeper wants to pull out of the competition. Instead of taking me in the silver category, it would be better to give chances to young players in the PSL, he says. The reason for Kamran Akmal’s displeasure is also the silver category.

Kamran Akmal has been demoted to Silver category this time. Kamran Akmal has been signed by Peshawar Zalmi in the silver category during the draft for the PSL 2022. Kamran Akmal, during a conversation on his YouTube channel, demanded the franchisee to release himself.

He said, ‘Please release me, because I do not deserve (deserve) to play in this category. The below category is more suitable for young players. I have played for him for six seasons, it does not mean that I need Peshawar Zalmi’s sympathy.

According to Kamran Akmal, he was quite surprised that he was demoted to the lower category. “Despite my good performance, I was demoted from platinum to gold category. This surprised me a lot.

Source-Twitter Pakistan Cricket Board

Akmal said, ‘Even when I was demoted in the gold category, I had motivated myself to play but suddenly now I have been demoted further down. Because of this now I can not play further.

Akmal, who scored 1820 runs including three centuries in the competition, tweeted thanking franchise owner Javed Afridi and other team members Darren Sammy and Wahab Riaz. In the tweet, he wrote that the last six seasons have been a great journey for him.

Last 6 seasons it was a great journey..Thank you for supporting me through thick and thin M.Akram bhai @JAfridi10 @darensammy88 @WahabViki ..I think i don’t deserve to play in this category…Thank you once again..@PeshawarZalmi Best of luck..Thank You all the fans for supporting — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) December 12, 2021

