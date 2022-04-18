PLO cofounder Abu Jihad Khalil al Wazir killed in Tunisia by Mossad

The enmity between Israel and Palestine is well known around the world. In the midst of this enmity, a person had emerged, whom Israel considered its biggest enemy. The name of this person was Yasir Arafat. In 1964, Yasser Arafat merged several factions to form an organization, which was named the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). Then Arafat also became the head of this organization in 1968.

There was another close one with Palestine leader Yasser Arafat, named Abu Jihad. Abu Jihad’s real name was Khalil al-Wazir and he founded the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) with Yasser Arafat. However, the Israeli government blamed him for the deadly attacks on his country. Abu Jihad was on Mossad’s hitlist and was believed to be the mastermind of a coastal road massacre.

In fact, in 1978 an Israeli bus was attacked near Tel Aviv, in which 38 Israelis were killed and 70 others were injured. Then and in the 1970s and 1980s, there were many other terrorist attacks at different places in Israel. After gathering information for several years, Israel found out that Abu Jihad was living in Tunisia. Mossad then sent its agents to Tunisian shores on April 15, 1988, a day before the operation.

Khalil al-Wazir alias Abu Jihad was said to be the right hand of Yasser Arafat. Mossad employed 30 agents to hide Abu Jihad. These agents had reached Tunisia as a tourist. While some agents were wearing the uniform of the army there. According to the plan, all the agents reached towards Abu Jihad’s house to carry out the operation. These agents had hidden the gun and its silencer in a box of chocolates.

To carry out this mission, as soon as Mossad’s agents got a signal that now was the right time, they entered the house of Abu Jihad. Hit Squad first blocked the entire communication system. Then the guards, the servants as well as the gardener were shot. The Hit Squad killed Khaleel al-Wazir alias Abu Jihad in a matter of seconds in front of his family. Mossad had completed its revenge and this news later created an uproar in the whole world. However, after several years of silence, Israel took responsibility for the incident in a very mild manner.