PLO vs PLE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing 11, Pitch Report and Injury Updates For Match 3 and 4 of ECS Bulgaria 2022



Preview:

BSCU – MU Plovdiv and VTU – MU Pleven are going to play the 3rd and the 4th match of the ECS Bulgaria 2022 on Monday. PLO won 3 out of 8 matches last season and finished in the 3rd position in the points table. They qualified for the playoffs, however, lost the second qualifier against Academic – MU Sofia by 37 runs after failing to chase a target of 118 runs.

VTU – MU Pleven could win only a single match of the 8 games that they played last season and finished in the last position in the points table. They lost both their matches against PLO last season. They have a lot of new faces in the squad, who might play a key role in this season. Along with that, they have experienced players like Akshay Harikumar, Nithin Sunil, and Mukul Kadyan.

Match Details:

BSCU – MU Plovdiv vs VTU-MU Pleven, Match 3 and 4

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia

Date & Time: 18th April, Match 3 at 3:30 PM IST and Match 4 at 5:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

PLO vs PLE, Match 3 and 4 Pitch Report:

Both the batters and the bowlers are likely to receive the same amount of support from the pitch as it is likely to remain balanced throughout these two matches. The team winning the toss might look to bat and pile up a huge total on the board.

Injury News:

PLO vs PLE, Match 3 and 4 Probable Playing XIs:

BSCU – MU Plovdiv

Roohaan Makhdoomi, Kiran Dasan, Sulaiman Ali, Ahsan Khan, Parth Acharya, Faizan Rehman, Karthik Sreekumar, Rahul Sarda, Mohammad Sufyan, Muhammad Arsalan Khan, Zain Abidi

VTU-MU Pleven

Saim Hussain, Tarun Yadav, Suhaid Puthanpurayil, Mukul Kadyan, Akshay Harikumar, Ali Mohammed, Mohammad Arham, Unni Manohar, Zain Mustafa, Jishnu Sivakumar, Shariyar Mohammed

Top Picks for PLO vs PLE Dream11 Match:

Top Picks – BSCU – MU Plovdiv

Kiran Dasan will make a comeback to the tournament after missing the last season. During the 2020 season, Dasan featured in 10 matches and scored 328 runs at an average of 82 and a strike rate of 172.63. He scored two half-centuries in the tournament.

Saim Hussain is the most experienced player in PLO’s line-up. He has made 584 runs in 20 T10 matches at an average of 41.71 and a strike rate of 196.63. He has scored one century and 3 half-centuries in his T10 career.

Top Picks – VTU-MU Pleven

Mukul Kadyan made his ECS debut last season. He played 8 matches for VTU-MU Pleven and scored 98 runs at a strike rate of 134.24. With the ball, he picked 7 wickets at an average of 13.57, an economy of 7.91, and a strike rate of 10.28.

Akshay Harikumar has made 224 runs in 17 T10 matches at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 144.51. He has taken 12 wickets at an average of 27.08, an economy of 12.50, and a strike rate of 13.

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for PLO vs PLE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Roohaan Makhdoomi, Zain Abidi, Tarun Yadav, Mohammad Sufyan (c), Sulaiman Ali, Kiran Dasan, Akshay Harikumar (vc), Mukul Kadyan, Parth Acharya, Faizan Rehman, Mohammad Arham

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for PLO vs PLE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Zaigham Butt, Suhaid Puthanpurayil, Jishnu Sivakumar, Tarun Yadav, Muhammad Arsalan Khan, Sulaiman Ali (c), Mukul Kadyan (vc), Parth Acharya, Faizan Rehman, Zain Mustafa, Unni Manohar

Today’s PLO vs PLE Probable Winners:

VTU-MU Pleven are expected to win this match.