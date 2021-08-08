PM advisor Amarjeet Sinha resigned within six months Bollywood actor Kamaal R Khan said Modi ji does not listen to himself why will he listen to him Said bollywood actor

Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Amarjit Sinha has resigned on Monday. In February this year, he was appointed advisor to the Prime Minister. This is the second major resignation from the Prime Minister’s Office this year. In March 2021 itself, PK Sinha, the principal secretary to the prime minister, resigned. However, the reason behind why Amarjeet Sinha resigned is not yet clear. Bollywood actor Kamal R Khan has taunted the advisor’s resignation.

Kamal R Khan wrote in a tweet from his official Twitter handle that PM’s advisors resign every 6 months because they are not listened to. He wrote in his tweet, ‘Modi ji’s personal advisors resign after 6 months because every advisor understands within 6 months that Modi ji does not listen to himself, then what will he listen to.’

KRK wrote in another tweet, ‘PM Modi ji’s advisor Amarjeet Sinha also got tired of giving advice and resigned after giving up.

Modi ji personal adviser resigns every six months because every advisor understands within six months, Ki Modi ji toh Kud Ki Bhi Nahi Sunte, Toh uski kya sunege! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 3, 2021

Amarjit Sinha was a 1983 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre. In the year 2019, he retired from the post of Rural Development Secretary. After this he was appointed in the PMO.

However, there has also been a reaction from Twitter users on KRK’s tweets. A user named Meena wrote, ‘Modi ji has no ears.’ A user named Sumit Arya wrote, ‘Resignation is the only way left.’ A user named David writes, ‘This is the third advisor who has resigned since the year 2019. All these things will happen when the owner is ignorant.’

A user named Kamal replied to KRK, ‘Committed once, then I don’t even listen to my advisor.’ A user named Shakha wrote, ‘Yeh toh simple si baat hai, he can’t work with Modi ji.’





