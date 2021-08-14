PM Gati Shakti Yojana: 75th Independence Day: PM Modi made a big announcement regarding employment to the youth

75th Year of Independence: The country is celebrating 75th Independence Day today. Prime Minister Modi once again addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Prime Minister Modi has made a big announcement for the youth of the country today. PM Modi said that PM Gati Shakti Yojana will be introduced to connect the youth of the country with employment opportunities and connect every part of the country.

Employed by PM Speed ​​Power

Prime Minister Modi told the Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence that the PM Gati Shakti Yojana would provide employment to millions of youth. The Prime Minister said that in order to take India to new heights in the 21st century, it is imperative that the potential of the people of India be utilized properly and fully. For this, the class and the area that is behind, they have to hold hands and bring them forward.

Connecting the country will help

Now is the time to end the era of infrastructure isolation. To this end, a huge plan has been drawn up to connect the entire country with multi-modal connectivity infrastructure.

100 lakh crore spent on NIP

Prime Minister Modi said that the ambitious goal of connecting the country with the National Infrastructure Pipeline Project (NIP) could be achieved. Modi said, “India is on track to spend over Rs 100 lakh crore on NIP. About 7000 projects in various sectors have been identified.” Every village in the country will be connected by optical fiber.

Objectives of NIP

NIP was launched with 6,835 projects. It has since included 7,300 projects. These NIP projects require an investment of over Rs 110 lakh crore in the year 2020-25. According to the Modi government, India needs to spend about 1. 1.4 trillion (Rs 100 lakh crore) on infrastructure to achieve a GDP of 5 5 trillion by 2024-25.

