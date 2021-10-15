PM Jan Arogya Yojana: Good news for the workers, as soon as the registration is done, the family will get treatment immediately, know the whole process

A matter of great relief has come to the fore for the workers under the Ayushman Yojana. The workers will get the immediate benefits of the scheme as soon as they are registered on the e-shram portal. Till now, facility is being provided under this scheme after one month of registration. Not only this, once the workers get the registration done, then later they can get treatment anywhere in the country under this scheme. A 12 digit UN number will be given during the registration itself. After which treatment can be done anywhere from this UN number.

To provide free treatment to poor families, the central government has started the Ayushman card scheme. Under which free treatment up to five lakhs is given annually to poor families. But for this you have to be eligible for the Ayushman scheme, after which the Ayushman card is issued by the planning department. After registration and card generation, he and his family can get free treatment anywhere. Let us know, the complete process under which the benefit of Ayushman card scheme can be availed.

Ayushman card can be made like this

First of all, you have to go to the official website of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, mera.pmjay.gov.in.

After that go to LOGIN and enter the mobile number here.

Captcha code has to be filled below it, after that OTP will be received on your mobile number.

After this process, you have to click on the province and district.

After this, you are asked to select the document or ID number, after clicking on it, you will have to click on search.

After this process, if you are eligible for this scheme, then you will be issued Ayushman card by Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

You can also check by calling the helpline numbers 14555 and 1800111565.

They get the benefit of the scheme

For people living in rural areas, it is necessary to fall in at least one of the six categories. Only one room with kutcha walls and kutcha ceiling, no adult between 16 to 59 years of age, families with no adult male member between 16 and 59 years of age. Divyang members, SC/ST families, landless families, whose major part of income is coming from casual labour. These people get the benefit of the scheme.

Read also: Why is LIC IPO so special, know the latest information about India’s biggest IPO

Apart from this, for people living in urban areas, the scheme has divided employees into 11 working categories. Garbage pickers, beggars, domestic workers, street vendors, hawkers or any other street worker

construction worker, plumber, labor, welder, security guard, porter, sweeper, sanitation worker, gardener, handicraft worker, tailor, transport worker, driver, conductor, driver’s helper, rickshaw puller, shop worker, assistant, in small establishment Peon, Helper, Delivery Assistant, Attendant, Waiter, Electrician, Mechanic, Assembler, Repair Worker, Washer Man, Chowkidar etc. get the benefit of the scheme.

The post PM Jan Arogya Yojana: Good news for workers, family will get immediate treatment as soon as registration is done, know the whole process appeared first on Jansatta.

#Jan #Arogya #Yojana #Good #news #workers #registration #family #treatment #immediately #process