PM Kisan: Farmers are going to get the next installment soon, check whether money will come in your account or not?

If you are waiting for the next installment money, then your wait is going to end soon. Because according to media reports, it is believed that by the end of October, the next installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will start coming in your account.

The next installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana i.e. the 10th installment is going to reach the farmers’ account soon. Regarding which papers are being sent to the Center on behalf of the State Governments. The 10th installment of PM Kisan Yojana will come in the form of Rs 2,000 in the bank account of the farmers. If you want to know whether the next installment will be credited to your account or not, you can find out here how to check.

10th installment will come only after this work

If you are waiting for the next installment money, then your wait is going to end soon. Because according to media reports, it is believed that by the end of October, the next installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will start coming in your account. But for this, you should know whether the application you have applied is completely correct or not, along with your bank account number, IFSC code, village address and other important information should also be checked. If you want to apply or check then you can visit the official website of PM Kisan https://pmkisan.gov.in.

Read also: Alert! If you are also getting the message of closure of SBI YONO Account, then be careful

How to find out whether money will come in your account or not?

First of all you have to visit this https://pmkisan.gov.in/beneficiarystatus.aspx link.

After this, you will have to choose any one of the three options Aadhar card, account number and mobile number.

According to your convenience, you will have to fill in the information of one of the three options and click on ‘Get Data’.

After this all the information will openly come in front of you.

With this data, you can also know which installment has come to you so far.

Let us inform that under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, 12 crore farmers across the country are taking advantage of this scheme. Under this, 2,000 rupees are given in the account of farmers every four months. Now it is also being said that in the coming time the government is going to double this amount i.e. farmers will get Rs 12,000 every year.