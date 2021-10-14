PM Kisan Pension Yojana 2020 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Application Form pdf

PM Kisan Pension Yojana 2020 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Application Form pdf:

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Pension Yojana announced by the central government, farmers will be given a monthly pension of Rs 3,000. The central government is playing its part for this new pension scheme for the farmers announced by the Modi government after coming to power again in the center. To take advantage of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Pension Yojana, the detailed information will soon be made available to the farmers on the scheme portal of the department and the center. Not only is the government working with the aim of doubling the income of farmers by 2022 by the central government, but under this new scheme, now farmers are also being linked to the pension scheme.

PM Kisan Pension Yojana Prime Minister Kisan Pension Scheme

The central government is now going to connect the farmers with the pension scheme. Farmers will get a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 after completing 60 years of age under the pension scheme launched by the Prime Minister with a premium of Rs 100 per month. The farmers who are registered under the scheme will have to contribute marginally every month. The more the farmers will contribute, the more the government will contribute to the pension fund on its behalf.

To get the pension to the farmers, it is necessary to get detailed information such as eligibility and installment etc. from the portal of the scheme, after which the farmer will have to be registered for the pension scheme. After registering, farmers will have to contribute up to Rs 100 every month in the scheme, this contribution will also have to be made according to the age limit as given below.

Apply online registration for the scheme

The government is working on providing the facility to the farmers to register online under the scheme, soon farmers will be able to apply online from the Common Service Center.

PM Kisan Pension Yojana Eligibility / Age Limit of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Pension Yojana-

If the farmer joins the scheme at the age of 29 years, then he will have to contribute Rs 100.

On the other hand, if the farmer’s age is less than 29 years and joins the scheme, then he will have to pay a premium of less than Rs 100.

If a farmer above 29 years of age joins, then he will have to contribute more than Rs 100.

Farmers can also make their monthly contribution through Common Service Centers (CSCs)

PM Kisan Mobile App

New good news for the farmers associated with the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, which has made it easier for the farmers to join this scheme. Under this scheme run by the central government, PMKISAN GoI (PM Kisan App) has been introduced, so that now farmer payment status, correct name according to Aadhar card, registration status and eligibility of the scheme, registration of new farmer, about the scheme You can see complete information and helpline number etc. in your mobile phone.

With the help of PM Kisan App, farmers have to be given the benefit of this scheme and doubling the income of farmers by 2022. With the help of this app, farmers can register their problems or requests online as well as see the status of the application or can get the correction done on the basis of Aadhaar number.

Pradhanmantri PM Kisan App

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Important facts about the scheme

As much as the farmers contribute to this scheme, the central government will also contribute to the pension fund on its behalf.

This is a voluntary and contributory pension scheme, this fund will be managed by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

On the completion of 60 years of the farmer’s age, he will continue to get a pension of 3 thousand rupees per month.

PM Kisan Pension Yojana Features of the plan

Farmers of 18 to 40 years can participate in this. The contribution on the installment amount of every month will be decided on the basis of the age of the farmer and the farmers connected under the scheme will get a fixed pension of Rs 3 thousand every month after the age of 60 years.

During the insurance installment of this scheme, the government is also payable equal to the contribution of the farmers. If the farmer dies after the age of 60 of the subscriber, then the spouse of the beneficiary will continue to get 50 percent of the pension amount.

In case of death of the subscriber of the scheme at the time of contribution, the spouse will have the option to continue the scheme.

Website of the Department- www.pmkisan.gov.in/