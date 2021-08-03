PM Kisan Samman Yojana These Farmers Will Not Get Benefits 9th Installment – PM Kisan Samman Yojana: Know which farmers will not get 2000 rupees of 9th installment

Under PM Kisan Samman Yojana, the installment is stuck, so first of all, rectify the mistakes made in the application.

New Delhi. Some farmers, who have been fighting for the last one year over the new agricultural law, may get another setback. Actually, under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers are waiting for the 9th installment.

In fact, this time the installment of some farmers has stopped. Let us inform that till now 8 installments have come in the account of farmers under this scheme. To increase the income of the farmers and to help them financially, the government puts 3 installments of 2000 rupees in the account of the farmers annually.

installment stuck because of this

Actually, there is a technical reason behind the farmers’ installment getting stuck. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana, the Center has received applications from 12.30 crore people till July 13, 2021, but there are mistakes in the applications of 2.77 crore farmers.

Transactions of about 27.50 lakh farmers have failed due to mistakes in the applications and applications of 31.63 lakh farmers have already been rejected. In such a situation, the installment of these farmers is stuck.

fix these mistakes

While filling the farmer form, keep some special things in mind. Those who have made mistakes, rectify them, so that there is no problem with the installment in future.

Under this, while filling the form, write your name in English. Farmers whose name is mentioned in the application in Hindi, they should do it in English.

If the name in the application and the name of the applicant in the bank account are different, then make it the same, otherwise the money may get stuck.

Apart from this, if there is a mistake in writing the IFSC code of the bank, the bank account number and the name of the village, then rectify them respectively. Otherwise, your installment will not come in your account.

IFSC codes have changed due to merger of some banks. In such a situation, definitely update your new IFSC code.

improve here

To fill your form or rectify the mistakes, first you have to go to the website pmkisan.gov.in.

Click on the option of ‘Farmers Corner’ given here.

– Here you will see the option of ‘Aadhaar Edit’, here if you need to improve your Aadhaar number, then do that too.

Similarly, from bank account to other mistakes, also correct them.