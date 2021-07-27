PM Kisan Tractor Yojana know how to get 50 percent subsidy for buying tractor

PM Kisan Tractor Yojana: A large number of farmers in the country do farming by taking tractor on rent. To get rid of this problem of the farmers, the Center has started a scheme to give 50 percent subsidy to the farmers on the purchase of tractors.

New Delhi. There is a good news for the farmers of the country. The Modi government has decided to continue the implementation of big discounts for farmers to buy tractors in the line of increasing the income of the farmers. The central government is providing 50 percent subsidy under the Kisan Tractor Scheme. This is a matter of great relief for the farmers. Under this scheme, farmers can buy tractors of any company. Many state governments also provide 20 to 50 percent subsidy to the farmers at their own level to buy tractors.

Farmers will get freedom from this

Actually, farmers need many types of machines in farming work. They also have a tractor. Farmers do work like plowing, plowing, haulage with tractor. There are a large number of farmers in the country who are unable to take tractors due to financial constraints. Such farmers take tractors on rent and get the work related to agriculture done. Keeping this problem of the farmers in mind, the government has extended a helping hand and started a scheme to give 50 percent subsidy to the farmers on the purchase of tractors. Now with this scheme of the central government, farmers will get rid of the problem of taking tractors on rent.

Take advantage of tractor subsidy scheme like this

To take advantage of this scheme, it is necessary for the farmers to have many documents. In these documents, it is necessary for the farmer to have Aadhar card, land paper, bank details, passport size photo. Under this scheme, farmers can apply online by visiting any nearest CSC center. Farmers should collect these documents along with planning to buy tractors. So that they can get the benefit of subsidy.

