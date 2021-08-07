PM Kisan Yojana Farmers who make these mistakes will not get the 9th installment of two thousand rupees

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers are given financial assistance of Rs 6,000 annually. Money is transferred directly to the bank account through three installments of Rs 2,000 each in a year. The 9th installment is being released on 9th August.

In such a situation, the last eight installments were not received by many such farmers who had applied on time. This is because some mistakes were found in his application. Because of this his installment was stopped under the rules. After applying, it is not necessary that the farmer will get the installment. The installment payment is recorded only on your exact application.

There are some mistakes which are recorded in the application which leads to withholding of installment. For example, in the application, the name of the farmer is not in English, whereas in the application, the name has to be entered only with the English alphabet. The name of the applicant and the name of the applicant in the bank account are not the same. Apart from these, errors in the IFSC code, not entering the bank account number correctly, mistake in the name and address of the village also become the reason for the installment getting stuck.

In such a situation, if you find any mistake in the application, then correct it immediately. Apart from this, if you do not realize the mistake, then you should check the status of your application as soon as possible.

For this you have to visit the official website of PM Kisan Yojana https://pmkisan.gov.in. Here the information related to the application can be corrected by clicking on ‘Farmers Corner’.





