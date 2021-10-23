PM Kisan’s 10th installment is coming, but your money is still hanging? Know- How to get “Stuck Money” PM Kisan: 10th installment is to come but your money is still Stucked? Know- How to get it – PM Kisan’s 10th installment is coming, but your money is still hanging? Know- How to get “Stuck Money”

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, an annual cash transfer of Rs 6000 is done to the farmers in three installments every year. This scheme was started with a view to supplement the income of small and middle class farmers.

The next installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) is discussed to come in December. It is being said that this 10th installment of the scheme can come on December 15. But there are also many farmers whose installment of two thousand rupees for August-November to be received under this scheme is pending. Although they can get this stuck amount of the farmers, but for this they will have to rectify or get the mistakes which were done knowingly or unknowingly during the application to them.

In fact, most of the farmers whose payments have failed, the reason behind the failure is being told that wrong Aadhaar number and not being named according to Aadhaar. According to the information, farmers can rectify the wrong details by looking at the status of their installment through the official website of PM Kisan. Apart from this, they can also rectify those errors by participating in PM Kisan Samadhan Diwas organized from time to time at the regional level.

Correct the details like this: Firstly visit the official site pmkisan.gov.in. Then on the home page click on Kisan Corner. In the option, click on the beneficiary list, after which select your state, district / sub-district, block and village details correctly. Then select the Receive Reports option. Next, click on the beneficiary list that appears on the screen. Now check and confirm your name. Then return to the homepage of PM Kisan site. Click on the Beneficiary Status button again. Enter your Aadhar card details or mobile number or your account number. Afterwards click on the Get Date button. The status of your installment payment will be displayed on the screen.

How to Check Name in Scheme from Mobile App?: Download PM Kisan App from Play Store on your phone. Then open it and know your status. For this you may need Aadhar number. Not only this, farmers can collect information about all the details through PM Kisan-GOI.

This scheme in conjunction with the Digital India initiative has made it possible to reach PM Kisan benefits to 12 crore farmers of the country.

The scheme is being implemented through an electronic data base linked to Aadhaar, which contains the details of all the members of the families of farmers whose names appear in the land records.