pm modi advisor amit khare known as doer and less speaking in meetings – Speaks less in meetings but understands PM’s mind

Amit Khare is also known for overworking and talking less. He has worked in many important ministries. He also played an important role in formulating the new education policy and IT regulations.

Retired IAS officer Amit Khare, who was appointed advisor to Prime Minister Modi, also played a big role in the proposals for the new education policy and new IT rules. He has contributed in many big ministries till now. Khare is counted among the less talkative but who understand the mind of his boss.

Amit Khare retired on 30 September. He has been the Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Information and Broadcasting. He has worked with Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani. He also played an important role in the National Education Policy 2020 and IT Rules (Ethics Code for Digital Media) 2021. Due to the good image in the eyes of his boss and the habit of talking less, doing more, he has been entrusted with great responsibility.

Khare, a 1985 batch IAS officer from Jharkhand cadre, was holding important responsibilities in the larger ministry from August 2008 to April 2015 and till his retirement from June 2018. In between, he was also the Principal Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary in the Finance and Planning Department in Jharkhand. Khare is a graduate from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi and a post graduate from IIM Ahmedabad. His wife Nidhi Khare is also an IAS officer and is presently Additional Secretary in the Consumer Ministry. they have two children.

Khare, who joined the Ministry of Education as a joint secretary, worked with UPA-2 Kapil Sibal and Pallam Raju. After this he took the responsibility with Smriti Irani. After this, after working in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers for some time, he moved to Jharkhand.

Big hand in exposing fodder scam

When Bihar was not bifurcated and the present Jharkhand also came under Bihar’s territory, Khare was appointed as District Magistrate of West Singhbhum. Meanwhile, the Finance Secretary had written a letter to all the District Magistrates regarding the disturbances in the Animal Husbandry Department. When the letter reached Chaibasa, at that time the DM Amit Khare started getting the investigation done. In 1996, he raided the Animal Husbandry office and sealed the office after being caught in the ongoing disturbances.

Later a scam of Rs 900 crore came to light. Two former Chief Ministers of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Jagannath Mishra were convicted in the case. At the same time, Khare came into the limelight for the first time. However, after the animal husbandry scam came to light, he was transferred to the State Leather Industries Development Corporation of Bihar.