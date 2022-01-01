PM Modi announces road expansion in Lipulekh area, raging Nepal says stop illegal construction

PM Modi announces road expansion in Lipulekh space, raging Nepal says stop illegal construction

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Saturday mentioned that India’s place on its border with Nepal is evident. On the similar time, Nepal is objecting to the road extension in Lipulekh.

Report- Yubaraj Ghimire: Nepal is enraged by the announcement of road construction close to the Indo-Nepal border. Within the Lipulekh space, PM Modi had not too long ago introduced the extension of the road, to which Nepal has objected, saying that this construction is illegal.

Nepal on Sunday requested India to stop the “unilateral construction and expansion” of roads in the Kali river space. Nepal’s protest comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced an extension of the road in the Lipulekh space, which Nepal has been claiming as its personal. Addressing an election rally organized by the BJP in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani on December 30, Modi had introduced that his authorities was going to additional widen the road constructed in Uttarakhand’s Lipulekh.

Nepal’s Minister of Data and Broadcasting and cupboard spokesperson Gyanendra Bahadur Karki mentioned the areas east of the Kali river together with Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani are an integral a part of Nepal and India ought to stop any construction or expansion of roads. “Any dispute on the border between Nepal and India must be resolved via diplomatic channels on the idea of historic paperwork, maps and paperwork, in accordance with the spirit of the prevailing bilateral relations between the 2 international locations,” Karki mentioned.

Nepal’s response comes after India insisted that the continued construction work is in Indian territory. Nonetheless, it has additionally been proposed that any dispute will be resolved via dialogue in the spirit of bilateral friendship.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Saturday mentioned that India’s place on its border with Nepal is well-known, constant and clear. Responding to media queries on current stories and statements in Nepal on the query of India-Nepal border, the Indian Embassy spokesperson said- “The place of the Authorities of India on the Indo-Nepal border is well-known, constant and clear. The data has been given to the Authorities of Nepal.

For the previous few years, Nepal has been embroiled in a border dispute with India. Controversial statements have additionally been made many occasions. Though it gave the impression to be enhancing throughout the tenure of Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, however as soon as once more Nepal appears to be livid over the announcement of road extension in Lipulekh.