PM Modi arrived among soldiers in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district bordering Jammu and Kashmir On Diwali in an army dress

On Thursday, PM Modi reached Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, bordering Jammu and Kashmir, to greet the soldiers posted on the country’s borders and celebrate the festival with them. The PM met the jawans and wished them a happy festival. The enthusiasm of the soldiers doubled with the arrival of the PM. Soldiers expressed happiness after finding PM in their midst

Since Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister in 2014, he visits a border area every year on Diwali to meet soldiers. He visited Siachen for the first time in 2014. This sequence is going on continuously. Official sources shared photographs of the Prime Minister present at the Army post in Nowshera.

Official sources said that this time when PM Modi left his residence in the morning, there were minimal security arrangements and during this time there was no change in the traffic route so that people are not inconvenienced.

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday conducted an aerial tour of forward areas, including Rajouri, during which he was apprised of the prevailing security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region. The Army Chief visited Jammu for the second time in nearly two weeks, amid the ongoing operation against terrorists in the jungles of Poonch and Rajouri districts. This campaign is the longest in recent times which continues for the 26th day on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with Indian Army personnel in Nowshera, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Prime Minister Modi told the jawans in Nowshera sector that I want to celebrate Diwali with my family members, so I have come to meet you on the festival. Said that your ability, strength ensure the peace and security of the country. After the surgical strike, many attempts were made to spread terrorism here, they were given a befitting reply.

Underlining the efforts of his government to develop indigenous capabilities, Prime Minister Modi said that we used to depend mainly on imports in the defense sector. Now we have to mold and enhance our military capabilities to suit the changing world and changing modes of warfare.