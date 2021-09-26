PM Modi arrives to inspect Central Vista: PM Modi visits Central Vista project within 24 hours of his return from US Sunday: PM Modi returns from US during the day, arrives late at night to inspect construction site for new parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the construction site of the new Parliament building. He reviewed the ongoing construction there. Construction of the new parliament building is expected to be completed in the second half of next year. Official sources said Modi inspected the construction and interacted with the people involved.At around 8.45 pm, Prime Minister Modi suddenly reached the construction site of the new Parliament building in the capital. He spent about an hour at the scene and personally inspected the construction of the new parliament building. It is to be noted that on Sunday alone, he returned to India from a four-day US tour.

The building is part of the Central Vista project, which has faced opposition criticism. According to government officials, the winter session of Parliament will be held in 2022 in the new building. The new parliament building will have an area of ​​64,500 square feet.

It will have a grand ‘Constituent Assembly’ in which India’s democratic heritage will be preserved. In addition, the MPs will have a restroom, library, several committee rooms, dining room and parking space. The new building will seat 888 members of the Lok Sabha and 384 members of the Rajya Sabha.