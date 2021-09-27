PM Modi at UNGA: PM Modi’s historic speech at UNGA: PM Modi’s historic speech at the United Nations

Addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Saturday is not only historic as he has taken India’s side on issues like Afghanistan, terrorism and the Corona with great clarity and seriousness. The significance of Prime Minister Modi’s speech is that, instead of getting bogged down in petty issues, he sought to underline the challenges that emerge from the changing international equations and, more importantly, to identify and use the opportunities that lie behind them. The vision remains. Shown to do. It is not without reason that the Prime Minister, in his speech, portrayed India as the mother of democracy, recalling that our country has a tradition of thousands of years of democracy.

Diversity is a traditional feature of our society. Transparency in work is our natural style. It is worth noting that these are some of the issues where China cannot stand anywhere in the competition. There is neither democracy nor transparency. In his speech, Prime Minister Modi rightly raised the issue of Corona’s origin and the cancellation of the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index. The global brotherhood is grappling with a lack of transparency in the Chinese role on both these issues. The world can see that on one side is India, which is struggling to vaccinate other countries despite facing the challenge of corona itself, while on the other side is China, which is ready to cooperate to solve the mystery. The origin of the corona. No.



In his speech, Prime Minister Modi presented a beautiful question mark on China’s moral right to speak on world affairs. Remember, China’s hegemonic and aggressive role is considered the biggest threat in terms of new international equations. In such a scenario, it is important for the Prime Minister to show from the UN platform that China’s position is not only dangerous to other countries’ geographical borders and free trade activities in the international arena, but also against modern progressive values.

In such a scenario, any attempt to expand the scope of cooperation with China would jeopardize liberal world values. At the moment, new doors of possibilities are open for India. As a fully democratic and transparent society with investment opportunities, India stands out to the world as a great option. India is ready to replace China in the global supply chain. This organization of India and the world community will be useful not only in terms of India’s development but also in ensuring a harmonious, democratic and liberal world.