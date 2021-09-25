PM Modi at UNGA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Upadhyay, he never mentioned Pakistan and Imran Khan in his long speech.

Without naming Pakistan and Imran Khan, Prime Minister Modi showed that India is no longer paying attention to him. Instead, Prime Minister Modi measured India’s performance. Presented the issue of reform at the United Nations. The Prime Minister said that he was representing a country which is proud to be the ‘Mother of Democracy’. Our diversity is a feature of our strong democracy.



Replying to Imran Khan’s campaign on BJP and RSS, Modi mentioned Deendayal Upadhyay. Deendayal Upadhyay was a former leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the founder of the BJP and a thinker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Jana Sangh was founded in 1951 by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. He died in 1953. After his death, the responsibility of Jansangh fell on the shoulders of Deendayal and while fighting, he raised workers who could build the nation.

Deendayal’s philosophy was explained to Imran

The Prime Minister described Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay as the pioneer of integrated humanism. He said that Deendayal Upadhyay’s idea is very relevant today. The special thing is that today is also his birthday. Explaining the principle of integrated humanism, the Prime Minister said that it is a co-journey of development and expansion from self to equity.

The Prime Minister said it was a process of connecting with the community. This meditation is dedicated to the end. Antyodaya in today’s interpretation can be said to be where no one is left behind. It is in this spirit that India today is on the path of integration, justice and development. Reaching out to all is India’s priority.

Answer to Imran Khan

This is considered to be Imran Khan’s answer to Imran Khan. Earlier, the Prime Minister of Pakistan had raised questions on RSS and BJP in his Rot speech. Imran Khan had said that Islamophobia is a big threat to the world today.

Imran spreads poison against the RSS-BJP on Hindutva ideology and accused them of committing violence against 200 million Muslims in India. Imran Khan had cited mob lynching, Delhi riots, CAA and said that Muslims in India are in a climate of fear. In his speech, Imran also said that Hindu extremism was on the rise in India. He lied against India.

Imran Khan tried to make Pakistan a victim of terrorism. He also said that Pakistan has no role to play in Afghanistan. Islamabad itself is concerned with the current situation in Afghanistan. Imran Khan has repeatedly attacked the Sangh and the BJP. He did what was expected at UNGA again.