‘PM Modi escaped, could have been killed by drone or telescopic gun’, said Giriraj Singh

In the Central Government, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh tweeted on the matter of lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and said, “It was not a coincidence to trap the PM in the well of death. He was saved by the grace of Mahadev. If there is a proper investigation of this high level, then this conspiracy will connect till the CM office of Punjab, but their strings will be connected up to the top. Giriraj feared the prime minister’s assassination and said, “It appears that he could have been killed with a drone or even a telescopic gun.”

Sharing the video of PM Modi’s convoy being stranded on the flyover, Giriraj Singh said, “The conspiracy can be guessed by watching the video, how the Prime Minister of the flyover was stopped. The investigation should be done properly and no conspirators can escape.”

It appears that he could have been killed with a drone or a telescopic gun. pic.twitter.com/4XU1PWWDGb — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) January 7, 2022

Union Minister Smriti Irani also attacked the Congress fiercely on Wednesday on the matter of breach in PM’s security. Irani had said, “Today in the history of India, the bloody intentions of the Congress party on the holy land of Punjab have failed. Those who hate Modi in Congress, they were trying to break the security of the Prime Minister of the country today.

The investigation should be done properly and none of the conspirators escaped. pic.twitter.com/cSjpHZCL26 — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) January 7, 2022

Let us inform that PM Modi’s convoy was stuck for about 15-20 minutes on a flyover on the way to Ferozepur, about 30 km from Hussainiwala National Martyrs Memorial on Wednesday. There the protesters had blocked the way forward. PM Modi was going to address an election rally in Ferozepur.

During this, he was also going to give the gift of schemes worth thousands of crores to the people of the state. But after the security lapse, the Prime Minister did not go to Ferozepur and returned to Bathinda Airport. In the case of lapse in the security of PM Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs has summoned 13 officers including the SP of 5 districts of Punjab.