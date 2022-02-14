PM Modi gave an interview to India TV, then people started taunting about the questions up election

Prime Minister Modi has given an interview to a channel. In this interview, people are taunting on social media about the questions asked to PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi gave an interview to ANI amid the assembly elections being held in five states. People on social media taunted it by calling it less interview and more publicity. The Prime Minister manages to grab headlines for his every interview. Now PM Modi has given another interview and people are enjoying on social media about the questions asked by the journalist.

Prime Minister Modi gave a telephonic interview to India TV which was based on the assembly elections being held in five states. However, some questions asked by the journalist to PM Modi are being discussed a lot on social media. With the Twitter handle named Rofl Gandhi 2.0, many people have taunted by sharing some questions asked to PM Modi.

Sharing the video of the questions, the user wrote on Twitter that Sir, first of all why don’t you get tired? Sir, how do you stay so positive? Sir, the opposition alleges blatantly, don’t you seem tense? Sir, how are you so strong? Along with this, the user wrote that a sharp question to the Prime Minister of Rajat Sharma’s disciple Devendra Parasar.

Responding to this video, journalist Ranvijay Singh wrote that imagine, this is the condition of the ‘journalist’ on the phone, what would he have done if he was in front. Just think…. A user named Krishna Kant wrote that editor Saab’s expressions are such that if he was in front, he would have started rolling. A user named Faridul Hasan wrote that sir must be saying in his mind that what will make you cry just after doing it!

Sir, first of all why don’t you get tired?

Sir, how do you stay so positive?

Sir, the opposition alleges blatantly, don’t you seem tense?

Sir, how are you so strong?

Sir, are you enjoying it or should I go down a bit more? @RajatSharmaLive

disciples of @DParashar17 Tough question to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/EJLYAGzeh9 — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 ?? (@RoflGandhi_) February 13, 2022

Sarvpriya Sangwan wrote on Twitter that how many times the same question. Now even the answerers must be tired. A user named India wrote that till date no journalist has ever asked such sharp questions. I admire courage. When the opposition sees then petrol, Hindu Muslim, Jinnah, temple does it. A user named Tarun Chand Bhati wrote that just why do they not get tired? This is the biggest issue.

During the interview, PM Modi said that the Congress party has lost everything. My experience in Uttar Pradesh has been very good. The atmosphere in UP is also looking like 2014. Significantly, in the UP assembly elections, BJP is in the fray with its full potential and the opposition is also trying its best to remove BJP from power.