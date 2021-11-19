PM Modi Government Cancelled Three Farm Laws Vinod Kapri Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Sonu Sood Richa Chadha Reaction On It

Former IAS and Bollywood stars are now congratulating farmers by tweeting on PM Narendra Modi’s decision to withdraw agricultural laws.

The hard work of the farmers standing on the border of Delhi for the last one year in protest against the agricultural laws has become successful. On the special occasion of Gurpurab, the Modi government withdrew the agricultural laws and said that we could not convince the farmers. He said that the process of withdrawing the three agricultural laws would be started in the Parliament session starting at the end of the month. On this decision of the Modi government, now former IAS and political bigwigs including Bollywood actors are giving a lot of reactions.

Noted filmmaker Vinod Kapri tweeted on the return of agricultural laws, “History is witness. There is always an end to ego and Ravana one day.” Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe at the decision to withdraw agricultural laws and wrote, “Today and from now on, the end of the Modi era begins.” The former IAS did not stop here. He further wrote, “Baba to go.”

In one of his tweets, Surya Pratap Singh also referred to the UP elections and wrote, “Government bowed down, all three black laws back. Just understand till the UP elections. When is the law on MSP?” Bollywood actress Richa Chadha, while addressing the farmers on the return of agricultural laws, wrote, “You win, you win in your victory. Indians should learn a lot from their farmers.”

Famous actor Sonu Sood wrote on PM Narendra Modi’s decision to withdraw agricultural laws, “Farmers will come to their fields, the country’s fields will be waved again. Thanks Modi ji, due to this historic decision, the light of farmers in the East has become even more historic. Jai jawan jai kisan.”

Noted actor Prakash Raj lauded the farmers’ spirit for the return of agricultural laws and wrote, “The farmers of our country brought the king to his knees by fighting tirelessly.” Congratulating the farmers, actor Zeeshan Ayyub wrote, “Many congratulations to the farmer friends and all the supporters. We fought comrades, we won mates. If you try, you will win sometime.”

Congress leader Srinivas Biwi also did not shy away from tweeting about the return of agricultural laws. He wrote, “Let’s take the black agricultural laws away. Savarkar’s descendants bowed down again.” Let us inform that even after the announcement of withdrawal of agricultural laws, Rakesh Tikait has said that the agitation will not end immediately. He tweeted that till the law is not withdrawn in Parliament, the agitation will continue like this.