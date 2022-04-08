PM Modi has no problem with any familism except Rahul Gandhi Kamal R Khan taunted like this

Bollywood actor Kamal R Khan often makes headlines with his statements. Prime Minister Modi, often speaks against familyism. BJP leaders can also be heard opposing familyism, but now KRK has taken a dig at PM Modi, citing the example of ‘familyism’ of BJP leaders.

Sharing a picture of his sons with Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley and Jyotiraditya Scindia on Twitter, Kamal Rashid Khan wrote that “Modi ji has no problem with any familism except Rahul Gandhi”. In another tweet, KRK wrote that “There is no such thing as familyism. Ability is a must to survive in any field. Gavaskar’s son Rohan is not able to play in IPL even forget the Indian team. Sunil Gavaskar is a legend even today and his son is a commentator.

Now people are giving their reactions on this tweet of KRK. A user named Nasir Ahmed wrote that ‘What wrong has Sunil Gavaskar’s boy done to you. You are a lousy person.’ A user named Jai wrote that ‘all this can happen only in sports because here talent is needed whereas in politics and Bollywood, everything goes on’.

Prachi Bhardwaj wrote that ‘The team of cricket is not of someone’s father, but the film that is made in Bollywood belongs to someone’s father. It is absolutely wrong to justify nepotism in Bollywood by giving the example of Rohan Gavaskar. A user named Shivdeep wrote that ‘Cricket and Bollywood are completely different, especially in the matter of nepotism.’

Responding to KRK’s comment on the family of BJP leaders, a user named Sudhir Kumar wrote, ‘So their boys will not do anything? Not everything means familialism. Think a little and see what is the meaning of what Modi ji has to say. Will you bring any junk to argue?’ Your name Nikki Rajpur wrote that ‘After Sonia, son Rahul Gandhi will be the candidate for the next PM post, say something on this too.’

A user named Shubham Shah wrote that ‘I don’t care about it, just bande mein dum should be done. In Bollywood also in nepotism or in South films, in which there will be talent, it will play out. Another user wrote that ‘Family debate in politics is banned by Modi. It doesn’t mean that their sons can’t do anything else in life.