PM Modi in an event said world organization has recently said India will become fastest-growing economy globally

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi participated in the Bhoomi Pujan program of the hostel being built by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj in Surat, Gujarat through video conferencing. During this, he also addressed the people through video conferencing. Referring to the economy, during his address, he said that a global organization has said that the Indian economy will grow rapidly after the Corona period.

Prime Minister Modi, while addressing this program organized in Surat through video conferencing, said that after the difficult times of Corona, our economy has returned as fast as possible. With this the whole world is full of hope about India. More recently, a world body has also said that India is again going to become the fastest growing economy in the world.

During this, he also mentioned about the new National Education Policy. The Prime Minister said that in the new National Education Policy, the option of teaching professional courses in the local language has been given. Now the meaning of studies is not limited to degree but studies are being linked with skills. The country is also connecting its traditional skills with modern possibilities.

During this, Prime Minister Modi also said that what is the power of development for all, I have also learned this from Gujarat itself. At the same time, he said that with the blessings of all of you, a very ordinary person like me, who had no family or political background, who had no basis for casteist politics, got a chance to serve Gujarat by giving blessings to such a common person like me. was given in The power of your blessings is so great that today it has been more than 20 years, yet I have had the privilege of serving the whole country in unbroken earlier than Gujarat.

Apart from this, Prime Minister Modi appealed to remember the great men of the country and said that India is currently in its 75th year of independence. This Amrit Kaal inspires us to remember those people along with new resolutions. Who played a big role in awakening public consciousness. It is very important for today’s generation to know about those persons.