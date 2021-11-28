pm modi in mann ki baat said Do not want to be in power my goal is to serve people – PM Modi said in Mann Ki Baat

In the Mann Ki Baat program, Prime Minister Modi spoke to the beneficiary of Ayushman Bharat. During this, when the beneficiary told him that you should be in power for a long time and your life will be very long. So on this PM Modi don’t bless me to be in power, I want to be in service always. I am not in power even today and do not want to go to power in future also. I just want to be in service. For me the post of Prime Minister is not for power but for service.

Prime Minister Modi’s statement that he is not in power got a lot of reaction from social media users. Many users gave funny reactions. Twitter handle @GURUJI_502 wrote that if you really want to be in service, then take the bag and go, the countrymen will give prayers. At the same time, a user named Raja S wrote that there is great news, the property of the country left to go home soon will be saved.

Apart from this, Twitter handle @SunilMatwa2 wrote that even jokes have a limit, brother means anything. At the same time, a user named Somesh Dhawan wrote that this statement can be termed as an idiom – “turning away from responsibility”. Along with this, a user wrote that the advertisements of ‘Thank you Modi ji’ are for being in service or staying in power.

During the Mann Ki Baat program on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi also said that now India is flying fast even in the world of unicorns. According to a report, a big change has happened this year. He said that today there are more than 70 unicorns in India i.e. there are more than 70 startups which have crossed the valuation of more than one billion.