PM Modi in rome for g20 summit and interacted with indian community crowd shouted Kem Chho

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Italy to attend the summit, will discuss the issue of Corona epidemic, global economy and environment with the leaders of G20. During this, Prime Minister Modi will also visit Vatican City to meet the Pope on 30 October.

Prime Minister Modi has arrived in Rome, the capital of Italy, to attend the G-20 summit. In Rome, Prime Minister Modi also reached to pay flowers to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Piazza Gandhi. During this, people of Indian origin gave him a warm welcome. During the meeting with the people of Indian origin, when some people asked him that Narendra Bhai Kum Cho, he also replied with a smile.

After laying flowers at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met the Indian community settled in Italy. During this he also met some people who were chanting mantras in Sanskrit. Prime Minister Modi greeted him with folded hands and repeated the mantra of Om Namah Shivaya with him. The crowd present there was very excited to see the Prime Minister. During this, the crowd also raised slogans of Modi-Modi and Bharat Mata ki Jai.

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Italy to attend the summit, will discuss the issue of Corona epidemic, global economy and environment with the leaders of G20. During this, Prime Minister Modi will also visit Vatican City to meet the Pope on 30 October. He will then visit Glasgow on 1 and 2 October at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Apart from this, in Rome on Friday, Prime Minister Modi also met European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von de Leyen. Sharing photos of the meeting with the two leaders on his Twitter account, Prime Minister Modi wrote that we had extensive talks to deepen India-EU friendship in areas such as trade, commerce, culture and environment.

This is Prime Minister Modi’s 8th G20 summit. On the sidelines of the G-20 summit, Prime Minister Modi will also hold bilateral talks with the heads of state of other countries. India will also host the G-20 summit in 2023. This summit held in Rome is the 16th summit of the G20.