PM Modi is trying to stop the caste census – Lalu said – we will get it done, such comments came

The RJD chief said that the population of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has increased, so the government has to give them jobs. Even if the government denies it, we will ensure that there is a caste based census.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav said in Delhi on Saturday that he would agitate for the implementation of the caste census. He said that all the party people are ready. Lalu Yadav said that PM Narendra Modi and BJP are planning that caste census should not be held.

Lalu Yadav said, “If the caste census is not conducted, we will hold a nationwide protest for it.” Apart from this, he attacked the Nitish Kumar government of Bihar and said that there is bureaucracy in the state and we have been saying this thing already. Lalu Yadav said that what happened to minister Jivesh Mishra in Bihar Vidhan Sabha was wrong.

Narendra Modi and BJP are planning to ensure that there is no caste-based census. The population of SC/ST has risen hence govt has to give jobs to them. Govt might deny but we will make sure that caste-based census is carried out: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in Delhi (File pic) pic.twitter.com/nKVd8qplpD — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2021

He demanded action against the officials. Lalu Prasad said that getting a bottle of liquor in the assembly shows how the Nitish government’s police has proved to be a failure regarding prohibition of liquor in the state.

They didn’t do in UPA time…now playing games.

Say no to #Reservation, — NorthEastern GUY ?? , Fully vaccinated. (@ArunDehingia) December 4, 2021

Users gave reactions on social media

At the same time, on the demand of Lalu Yadav’s caste census, users gave different reactions on social media. A user named Arun Dehingia wrote, “Did not do it during the time of UPA, now playing the game.”

Why do we need a caste based census in 2021? We need to seriously break this caste based system in the 21st century — Rahul Goel (@GoelRahul0599) December 4, 2021

Whereas, a user named Rahul Goyal wrote, “Why do we need caste based census in 2021? We need to break this caste based system in the 21st century.”

Similarly, another user wrote, “These leaders will not allow the caste system to end.” A user Balram wrote, “What’s wrong with caste based census? People of this country should know which caste is getting benefit and how much reservation has helped.”