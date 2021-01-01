PM Modi lauds Indian squad: Indian team wins 15 medals at World Archery Youth Championship in Wroclaw; Indian archers won 15 medals, including 9 gold, Prime Minister Modi tweeted

At the Youth World Championships in Wroclaw, Poland, Indian archers won a total of 15 medals, including eight golds. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted congratulations on the Indian team’s excellent performance. “We are proud to have won 15 medals, including 8 gold, at the World Archery Youth Championships in Wroclaw,” he wrote while sharing the picture.

While congratulating the team, he wrote – Congratulations to our team and best wishes for their future endeavors. This success will motivate more and more young people to take up archery and excel in it.



On Sunday, the team won two gold and three silver medals in the under-18 recurve event. The men’s team defeated France 5-3 and the mixed doubles team defeated Japan 6-2.

India also won three bronze medals in the women’s team, individual and men’s individual events. India won five gold, two silver and five bronze medals in the recurve and compound events, which is India’s best performance in the competition.

